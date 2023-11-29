"Masterclass loading", "Well deserved" - Real Madrid fans react as 24-year-old star starts in UCL fixture against Napoli

Real Madrid fans are delighted to see Brahim Diaz start in their UEFA Champions League clash against Napoli tonight (November 29).

Brahim has struggled for game time at Madrid since returning from a successful loan spell at Serie A giants AC Milan. The Spanish attacker has started three of 11 games across competitions, bagging two goals.

One of those goals came in a 3-0 win against Braga last time out in Europe's elite club competition. He put in an impressive performance on that night and Carlo Ancelotti has placed his faith in him against Napoli.

Brahim does have a solid record against Walter Mazzarri's side, posting one goal and one assist in six games. He'll have prior knowledge of facing the reigning Serie A champions from his loan spell at the San Siro.

Real Madrid have already qualified for the last 16 but will want to head into the knockout stages as Group C winners. Ancelotti has named a strong side to tackle Gli Azzurri at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Andriy Lunin continues in goal, with Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Ferland Mendy in defense. Meanwhile, Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos partner Dani Ceballos in midfield. The in-form Jude Bellingham, Brahim, and Rodrygo are in attack.

One fan expects Brahim to flourish:

"Another Brahim Diaz masterclass loading."

Another fan thinks the Spanish attacker deserved to start:

"Glad Brahim start... Well deserved."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Ancelotti's decision to start Brahim:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Real Madrid reportedly like Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi as a potential Carlo Ancelotti successor

Roberto De Zerbi is admired by the Real Madrid hierachy.

The Athletic's Mario Cortegna (via MadridUniversal) reports that Real Madrid like the profile of Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi. The La Liga giants are yet to make a move for the Italian coach who's earned plaudits at the Amex.

De Zerbi guided the Seagulls to UEFA Europa League qualification for the first time in their history last season. His side have made a promising start to this campaign, sitting eighth, with six wins in 13 Premier League games. He's overseen 27 wins in 57 games since joining the Premier League outfit.

Speculation continues to grow over Ancelotti's future as his current deal expires at the end of the season. Brazil's Football Confederation are confident the Real Madrid boss will be joining them next summer.

However, reports claim that Los Blancos are looking to extend Ancelotti's contract. He returned to the Bernabeu in 2021 and his side sit top of La Liga and have cruised through to the knockout stages of the Champions League.