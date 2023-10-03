"Masterclass performance", "Bullied Victor Osimhen" - Real Madrid fans in awe of star's 'colossal' showing in 3-2 win against Napoli

In Real Madrid's nail-biting 3-2 triumph over Napoli, defender Antonio Rudiger delivered an exceptional performance that has earned him praise from fans. Though Los Blancos allowed two goals, Rudiger was a shining beacon of reliability and skill throughout the match.

Demonstrating remarkable ball control, he contributed critical passes and maintained possession flawlessly, without losing possession a single time. Yet, his contributions were not merely limited to on-the-ball activities, as he was equally adept when not in possession.

Rudiger's defensive "masterclass", as a fan put it, was evident in his four blocks that thwarted Napoli's key players, particularly neutralizing Victor Osimhen. Furthermore, his seven clearances and six headed-clearances spoke volumes about his defensive positioning and spatial awareness.

Whether it was winning aerial battles or standing his ground during one-on-one confrontations, Rudiger played a vital role in preserving Real Madrid's defensive integrity.

The Bernabeu faithful could not contain their admiration for Rudiger's performance, taking to social media to express their delight. Tweets hailing his "colossal" display flooded Twitter, and here is a highlight from some very pleased fans:

Match report: Real Madrid triumph in thrilling 3-2 win against Napoli in Champions League Group Stage

In a pulsating Champions League encounter that kept fans on the edge of their seats, Real Madrid battled to secure a 3-2 win over Napoli. The match was characterized by dramatic moments and a world-class goal from Jude Bellingham.

Napoli drew first blood, capitalizing on a corner delivered by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from the left. The ball found its way to Natan, who managed to get above Madrid goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga but only hit the crossbar.

Leo Ostigard was alert on the rebound, rising above two Real Madrid players to head the ball into the net and give the hosts an early lead. However, Napoli's joy was short-lived as Los Blancos responded with an equalizer.

A mistake by the Partenopei on their right flank allowed Bellingham to penetrate the area and pass the ball to Vinicius. The Brazilian star expertly maneuvered and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom-right corner, leveling the score.

Bellingham then showcased individual brilliance with a sensational solo goal, leaving four Napoli defenders bewildered before finding the net. The moment of individual brilliance gave Real Madrid a 2-1 lead and put immense pressure on Rudi Garcia's defense.

However, Napoli were awarded a penalty after a careful review. Nacho was found guilty of handball while challenging Osimhen, giving the hosts a golden opportunity to equalize. Zielinski stepped up for the spot-kick and placed it well, drawing the game level at 2-2.

Just when it appeared that both sides might have to settle for a draw, Real Madrid found a dramatic winner through Federico Valverde. A Luka Modric corner was initially cleared but only as far as Valverde, who unleashed a rocket from 25 yards out.

Napoli's goalkeeper Meret managed to punch the swerving shot onto the crossbar, only to see the ball rebound off his head and into the net, making it 3-2 in favor of the visitors. While the effort may have been from Valverde, Meret was given the own goal, as the Madridistas left Naples with the win.