"Masterclass written all over it" - Fans believe Cristiano Ronaldo is going to 'smash Atletico again' ahead of Manchester United's UCL clash

Manchester United fans on social media have backed Cristiano Ronaldo to help the Red Devils get past his favorite opponents Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Ralf Rangnick's side host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie tonight. Both sides remain hopeful of progressing into the next round after the first leg ended 1-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium last month.

However, some Manchester United fans are confident that Ronaldo will fire them into the quarter-finals of the Champions League at Old Trafford tonight. The 37-year-old has scored more goals against Diego Simeone's side than any other team in his career.

Here are some of the best tweets as the Portugal international gears up to face his 'favorite' opponents:

#INDIGO @ikonicfcb75 Old Trafford, CR7 hattrick in his last game. Playing vs Atleti. Got a Ronaldo masterclass written all over it in tonights game Old Trafford, CR7 hattrick in his last game. Playing vs Atleti. Got a Ronaldo masterclass written all over it in tonights game

deemz🇾🇪☘️ (on loan at Derby) @7aleebNeedo I genuinely think we’re going to go through tonight, Ronaldo is gonna smash Atleti I genuinely think we’re going to go through tonight, Ronaldo is gonna smash Atleti

🇦🇱🇽🇰🇺🇦 @Valv3rdeGOAT Giving 10€ to everyone who interacts with this tweet if Ronaldo scores against atleti tonight Giving 10€ to everyone who interacts with this tweet if Ronaldo scores against atleti tonight

eddie @EndMufc Ronaldo hitting form right before he faces off Atletico, we are in the Endgame now Ronaldo hitting form right before he faces off Atletico, we are in the Endgame now https://t.co/xDOteYbJSG

RP 🐐 @RonaIdoProp Ronaldo brace vs Atleti. Sensing it Ronaldo brace vs Atleti. Sensing it

Football Pundit @Futball_Pundit CRISTIANO RONALDO against Atlético de Madrid:



36 appearances

25 goals

9 assists

4 hat-tricks



He has been involved in Atleti being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League FIVE times! Can he do it again tonight?



#UCL #ChampionsLeague #MUNATM #mufc CRISTIANO RONALDO against Atlético de Madrid:36 appearances25 goals9 assists4 hat-tricksHe has been involved in Atleti being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League FIVE times! Can he do it again tonight? 🐐 CRISTIANO RONALDO against Atlético de Madrid:👕 36 appearances⚽ 25 goals🅰️ 9 assists🎩 4 hat-tricksHe has been involved in Atleti being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League FIVE times! Can he do it again tonight?#UCL #ChampionsLeague #MUNATM #mufc https://t.co/NiPdVtYSzy

Kiran @kiranMUFC Ronaldo back to his best right before the Atleti game in UCL



Simeone:



Ronaldo back to his best right before the Atleti game in UCLSimeone:https://t.co/yNzNATZ2tv

One Red Devils fan wrote on Twitter:

"Ronaldo will tear apart Alteti [Atletico Madrid]. Brace at worst, if not a hat-trick. Calling it now."

slumdogtrillionaire @manosuavee Ronaldo will tear apart atleti. Brace at worst if not a hat trick. Calling it now. Ronaldo will tear apart atleti. Brace at worst if not a hat trick. Calling it now.

The Jersey Man @TheJerseyMan_ 27 Goal Involvements in 36 games against Atléti



You just know we’re gonna see this Ronaldo tonight… 27 Goal Involvements in 36 games against AtlétiYou just know we’re gonna see this Ronaldo tonight… https://t.co/DdCAJ7d5vZ

The former Real Madrid superstar has found the back of the net 25 times from 36 matches against Atletico Madrid so far. He has also provided nine assists against the La Liga champions.

Ronaldo has played a part in knocking Atletico Madrid out of the Champions League five times. The forward will be looking to repeat the trick when the Red Devils lock horns with Simeone's side tonight.

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo regain form just in time for Atletico Madrid clash

The 37-year-old became a major talking point in the world of football when he missed the Red Devils' league clash with Manchester City earlier this month. The Old Trafford outfit suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of their derby rivals in Ronaldo's absence.

While the player was said to be injured, there were claims that he was dropped by Ralf Rangnick due to tactical reasons. His sister added fuel to the fire by liking an Instagram post that claimed the same.

The Portuguese then returned to Manchester United's starting lineup for their league match against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. He marked the occasion by scoring a hat-trick and helping his side to a 3-2 victory.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has now scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 31 matches for the Red Devils. He will be looking to add more to his tally against Atletico Madrid tonight.

It remains to be seen if the superstar can help Rangnick and Co beat Los Rojiblancos at Old Trafford.

