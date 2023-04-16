Barcelona fans on Twitter expressed their wrath on Robert Lewandowski as the Polish striker fired a blank in the Blaugrana's goalless away draw against Getafe in La Liga on Sunday (April 16).
Xavi's side were unable to carve out an opening during the La Liga showdown. While they, expectedly, bossed possession, Barca were inefficient in front of goal. One player who received the most criticism was Polish striker Lewandowski.
The former Bayern Munich man has been among the goals since his switch to the Blaugrana in the summer. He has scored 27 goals and provided seven assists in 36 games across competitions.
However, he hasn't been as consistent as fans hoped he would be. The game against Getafe was an example of that. Lewandowski took only one shot on target and missed one big chance. He made no key passes and lost possession of the ball nine times.
Overall, it was a below-par performance from the Barca No. 9. Fans lambasted the player for the display. One wrote on Twitter:
"Lewandowski has mastered the art of looking busy while doing nothing."
Another said:
"Lewandowski's form is dipping quicker than wet paint; all the attackers are too scared to take chances. The only available RB is now injured, and on top of that, the club wants to sign another old midfielder. The current state of our beloved team."
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Lewandowski's performance in Barcelona's La Liga away draw against Getafe:
Barcelona manager Xavi disappointed with Getafe draw
Barcelona manager Xavi pointed out that the grass on the pitch was dry during the La Liga away showdown against Getafe.
The Spanish tactician, though, refused to use that as an excuse for not winning the game. Xavi said (via Barca Universal):
“Yesterday we tried training on a dry pitch in Barcelona. Tha grass really hurts us. It’s bad, not only for us, but also for Getafe. Look at Munir, who could not even shoot the ball. I have always been criticised a lot for this, but the pitch was not in good condition. The grass, it was very dry, but it’s not an excuse. We were not good.”
Despite their draw, Barcelona hold an 11-point lead over Real Madrid atop La Liga. They have 73 points from 29 games and play Atletico Madrid next on Sunday (April 23).