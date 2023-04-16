Barcelona fans on Twitter expressed their wrath on Robert Lewandowski as the Polish striker fired a blank in the Blaugrana's goalless away draw against Getafe in La Liga on Sunday (April 16).

Xavi's side were unable to carve out an opening during the La Liga showdown. While they, expectedly, bossed possession, Barca were inefficient in front of goal. One player who received the most criticism was Polish striker Lewandowski.

The former Bayern Munich man has been among the goals since his switch to the Blaugrana in the summer. He has scored 27 goals and provided seven assists in 36 games across competitions.

However, he hasn't been as consistent as fans hoped he would be. The game against Getafe was an example of that. Lewandowski took only one shot on target and missed one big chance. He made no key passes and lost possession of the ball nine times.

Overall, it was a below-par performance from the Barca No. 9. Fans lambasted the player for the display. One wrote on Twitter:

"Lewandowski has mastered the art of looking busy while doing nothing."

Another said:

"Lewandowski's form is dipping quicker than wet paint; all the attackers are too scared to take chances. The only available RB is now injured, and on top of that, the club wants to sign another old midfielder. The current state of our beloved team."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Lewandowski's performance in Barcelona's La Liga away draw against Getafe:

Ezenwanyi Camp Nou 💙❤️ @Jiji_Byte Lewandowski has mastered the art of looking busy while doing nothing. Lewandowski has mastered the art of looking busy while doing nothing. https://t.co/zKDPBcTE2u

Zayed @FCB__Messi10_ Araujo is actually a better dribbler then Ansu, torres, raphinha, lewandowski combined. What an awful performance was that🤮 Araujo is actually a better dribbler then Ansu, torres, raphinha, lewandowski combined. What an awful performance was that🤮 https://t.co/Jxm1NJEuvR

ᖴᗩᗷIO @fabio_R4_ ULTRA HD)

BEST STRIKER IN THE WORLD??🥶🥶

BETTER THAN BENZEMA??🥶🥶🥵 Lewandowski highlights vs Getafe(4KULTRA HD)BEST STRIKER IN THE WORLD??🥶🥶BETTER THAN BENZEMA??🥶🥶🥵 Lewandowski highlights vs Getafe(4K🎥 ULTRA HD)BEST STRIKER IN THE WORLD??🥶🥶BETTER THAN BENZEMA??🥶🥶🥵 https://t.co/L0GZmlrLdK

M 🌙 @CulerYRonaldo 37 year old Ronaldo scored the SAME number of match winning goals in 2021 than Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski COMBINED. 🤯 37 year old Ronaldo scored the SAME number of match winning goals in 2021 than Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski COMBINED. 🤯 https://t.co/WDeybgap87

🗿🎶 @epiphanile Lewandowski after missing 4 big chances in 30mins against the worst goalie in the first division

Lewandowski after missing 4 big chances in 30mins against the worst goalie in the first division https://t.co/AUGU7Tq65M

This Guy Again @This_Man_Again @barcacentre Lewandowski's form is dipping quicker than wet paint, all the attackers are too scared to take chances. The only available RB is now injured, and on top of that the club wants to sign another old midfielder. The current state of our beloved team. @barcacentre Lewandowski's form is dipping quicker than wet paint, all the attackers are too scared to take chances. The only available RB is now injured, and on top of that the club wants to sign another old midfielder. The current state of our beloved team. 😔

Barcelona manager Xavi disappointed with Getafe draw

Barcelona manager Xavi pointed out that the grass on the pitch was dry during the La Liga away showdown against Getafe.

The Spanish tactician, though, refused to use that as an excuse for not winning the game. Xavi said (via Barca Universal):

“Yesterday we tried training on a dry pitch in Barcelona. Tha grass really hurts us. It’s bad, not only for us, but also for Getafe. Look at Munir, who could not even shoot the ball. I have always been criticised a lot for this, but the pitch was not in good condition. The grass, it was very dry, but it’s not an excuse. We were not good.”

Despite their draw, Barcelona hold an 11-point lead over Real Madrid atop La Liga. They have 73 points from 29 games and play Atletico Madrid next on Sunday (April 23).

