Mateo Kovacic sends heartwarming farewell message to Chelsea supporters as he departs club

Mateo Kovacic sent a farewell message to Chelsea fans after his move to Manchester City was confirmed on Tuesday, June 27. The Croatian midfielder stated that the 2022-23 season was a tough way to end his career at Stamford Bridge, but he loved every second at the west London club.

The Blues had a dismal 2022-23 season as they were unable to progress deep into any cup competitions and finished 12th in the Premier League.

Kovacic has sealed a £25 million move to Manchester City, with another £5 million in add-ons, ending his five year-stay, including a one-year loan spell, at the club.

Taking to Instagram, Kovacic posted a set of photos and a graphic with his kits and trophies won at Chelsea. He wrote in the caption:

"It's been an incredible pleasure to play for such a great club and win some of the biggest trophies in the sport. Chelsea is a club I have loved every second of being at but the time has come for me to move on. It's been a tough 12 months for everyone, and I think we can all agree it hasn't been to the usual Chelsea standards but I've enjoyed my time here in London. See you soon, Mateo."

"For me, they are the best in the world": Mateo Kovacic on joining Manchester City from Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic said that he is excited to join Manchester City and believes it is the best decision for his career. He added that Pep Guardiola's side are the best in the world, and it was his dream to join them.

Kovacic was talking to Manchester City's in-house media when he said:

"This is a brilliant move for me, and I cannot wait to get started with City. Anyone who has watched this team under Pep knows how good they are – for me, they are the best in the world. The trophies they have won are clear for all to see, but they are also the best footballing side out there. To be joining this squad really is a dream for any footballer."

The 29-year-old midfielder added:

"I still have plenty of learning and developing to do, and I know under Pep's management I can become a better player, which is really exciting for me. My plan now is to rest for a few weeks before coming back to Manchester to prepare for the new season. I want to help this club stay at the top and win more trophies."

Kovacic joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2018 on loan and made his move permanent a season later. He finished his career at Stamford Bridge with a UEFA Champions League medal along with a Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, and a FIFA Club World Cup triumph.

