"Mates until the season starts" - Arsenal fan Laura Woods posts hilarious message as she poses alongside Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou

Laura Woods put Arsenal's rivalry with Tottenham Hotspur to one side when she met with Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou.

Woods is a Gunners fan and she bumped into Postecoglou at Wimbledon as the Aussie coach acclimatizes himself to British culture. He was also spotted at Lord's for the second test of the Ashes, per talkSPORT. He will soon know what the north London derby is all about in the upcoming season.

However, the rivalry didn't stop former talkSPORT presenter Woods from getting a snap with the new Tottenham boss. She shared a picture of the pair on her Instagram story with the caption:

“Big Ange! Mates until the season starts alright.”

Laura Woods and Ange Postecoglou were all smiles at Wimbledon.

Postecoglou has replaced Antonio Conte as Spurs manager, signing a four-year deal with the Lilywhites. He arrives off the back of a superb spell with SPL side Celtic, guiding them to two league titles and two Scottish Cups.

The Aussie is tasked with revitalizing a stagnating Tottenham side that finished eighth last season. They won't be playing European football next season but that may come in handy for Postecoglou.

Arsenal were in a similar position in the 2021-22 campaign as they played the season without European football. Mikel Arteta's men showed vast improvement albeit missing out on a top-four finish to Spurs.

The north London derby was a feisty one last season with the Gunners winning on both occasions. Postecoglou will be eager to help Spurs seek revenge over their neighbors who won at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time.

The new Tottenham manager won't have to wait too long for his first encounter with the Gunners. The arch-rivals will first meet on September 23 at the Emirates before clashing again on April 27 on Spurs' home turf.

Arsenal and Tottenham both interested in Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi

The north London rivals are keeping tabs on Guehi.

According to GIVEMESPORT's Dean Jones, both Arsenal and Tottenham are showing an interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The English center-back's stock has risen at Selhurst Park after another excellent campaign with the Eagles. He featured 40 times across competitions, helping his side keep 10 clean sheets.

Metro reports that Palace will only be willing to sell the 22-year-old for a minimum of £50 million. He joined Roy Hodgson's side from Chelsea in 2021 for £18 million. He has three years left on his contract but is garnering plenty of interest.

Arsenal's interest is intriguing as they have reportedly reached an agreement with Ajax over the signing of defender Jurrien Timber. Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba were also in superb form this past season.

However, Spurs' interest makes sense given their poor defensive performance last season. The Lilywhites conceded 63 goals in the league, the most of any side above 15th place.

