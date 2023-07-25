Mats Hummels makes hilarious Kylian Mbappe claim as PSG superstar receives world-record wage offer from Al-Hilal

Mats Hummels made a hilarious Kylian Mbappe claim after the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar received a world-record bid from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

One Twitter account posted a video of Hummels making an extraordinary tackle on Mbappe as the Frenchman was going in on goal. As Mbappe entered the penalty box, Hummels stopped the player with a spectacular challenge.

The German noticed the video and hilariously wrote on social media:

"Equal Pay for the guys tackling & getting tackled plsssss."

Mats Hummels @matshummels twitter.com/nichzumausmale… Equal Pay for the guys tackling & getting tackled plsssss

Mbappe has recently offered an exorbitant offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. PSG are expected to sell the attacker this summer after he refused to extend his deal beyond 2024. They have left the player out of the squad that has travelled to Japan for pre-season.

Al-Hilal have offered Mbappe a mega salary of €700 million per year. Apart from that, the SPL club have offered PSG a colossal transfer fee of €300 million. If Mbappe accepts the offer, he will become the highest-paid player in the history of the sport.

Marco Asensio stands by PSG in Kylian Mbappe saga

The Parisians are in a difficult spot in the Kylian Mbappe saga, as many think that the club are losing its face after the player refused to extend his deal beyond 2024.

Marco Asensio has stood by the club, saying that the institution is always bigger than any player. While Asensio directly didn't take any name, the former Real Madrid star said (via Le Parisien):

"A club always has to be above any player. It is necessary to have a lot of respect to the club, but think that all here have this respect."

Asensio joined the Parisians as a free agent after his contract with Real Madrid expired. With Lionel Messi gone and Mbappe's future looking uncertain, the Spaniard is expected to become a key player for the club next season.