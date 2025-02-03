Mats Hummels posts hilarious comment as Dallas Mavericks send Luka Doncic to LA Lakers for Anthony Davis

AS Roma defender Mats Hummels has shared a hilarious take on the Dallas Mavericks' decision to send Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in return for Anthony Davies. NBA fans were shocked when they learned of the news on Saturday, February 1.

25-year-old Doncic was supposed to be the face of the Mavericks for years, but will now play for Lakers instead. Mavericks, in return, are getting the 31-year-old Davies, who was expected to lead the Lakers in the coming years.

While it looks like the Mavericks could immediately benefit from the move this year, the Lakers will surely be getting the better long-term deal. Doncic is a five-time All-Star and also one of the best players of his generation.

Mats Hummels took to Twitter to share his take on the entire episode, posting:

"Thank god you can‘t get traded like this as a football/soccer player!"

The German defender rose through the ranks at Bayern Munich before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2009. Hummels transformed into one of the best defenders in the world at the Signal Iduna Park.

The 36-year-old returned to the Allianz Arena in 2016 and spent three campaigns with the Bavarians. He headed back to Borussia Dortmund for a second stint in 2019, before leaving the BVB last summer to move to AS Roma. The German currently plies his trade with the Serie A giants.

How many trophies has Mats Hummels won in his career?

Mats Hummels has won 14 trophies with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich during his career so far. The German first won the Bundesliga title with BVB in the 2011/12 campaign.

He helped the North Rhine-Westphalia club retain the league the following campaign while winning the DFB Pokal as well. Hummels also lifted the DFL Supercup twice during his first stint with Dortmund.

They even reached the Champions League final in the 2012/13 campaign. However, BVB came up short against Bayern Munich, losing the game 2-1.

After joining Bayern Munich in 2016, the German defender went on to win the Bundesliga title and the DFL Supercup thrice on the go. He also helped the club win the DFB Pokal in the 2018/19 campaign.

Mats Hummels returned to Borussia Dortmund in 2019 and won the DFB Pokal once again in the 2020/21 campaign. The German helped the BVB reach the final of the Champions League last season but lost to Real Madrid. Hummels also won the FIFA World Cup with Germany in 2014.

