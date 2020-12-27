Mauricio Pochetino wants Lionel Messi to join him at Paris Saint-Germain - Reports

The French champions have long been linked with Lionel Messi and speculation is rife that they have held discussions over a proposed transfer.

Paris Saint-Germain recently parted ways with former manager Thomas Tuchel and although no formal replacement has been announced, Mauricio Pochetino has been tipped to become the new manager.

The Argentine is one of the highest-profile coaches currently out of a job, having been sacked by Tottenham over a year ago.

He has since been linked with several top jobs on the continent, with Manchester United touted to be his next role. However, it appears that a return to the French capital could be on the cards.

With his appointment in the offing, attention has turned to potential signings and reports suggest that Lionel Messi is on his radar. According to Le Parisien via Mundo Deportivo, the former Espanyol manager wants to manage his compatriot at the Parc des Princes.

Pochetino's idea is to reunite the Barcelona icon with Neymar and forge one of the most fearsome attacks in the world alongside Kylian Mbappe. Lionel Messi himself is said to be a fan of the 48-year-old and reportedly wanted him to replace Ernesto Valverde as Barcelona manager in January.

Pochetino is one of the most highly-rated managers in the world but his trophy cabinet is empty. However, this is likely to change if he is appointed by the French giants. He spent two years of his playing career with PSG and would not be out of place if he gets the job.

Lionel Messi and a potential new era next summer

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga Santander

Lionel Messi has spent over two decades at Camp Nou and given how attached he is with the club, the idea of him wearing colors other than that of the Blaugrana is difficult to fathom.

With less than six months to go on his current deal with the Catalans, it is possible that he could depart the Camp Nou in June.

Rules guiding free transfers mean that Lionel Messi is free to start discussing with potential suitors from January 1 and a transfer to a new club could potentially be agreed before the end of the season.

Apart from PSG, Manchester City and Inter Milan have also been linked with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, but there is also the possibility of him extending his contract if the new Barcelona president can convince him of his project.