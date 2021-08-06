Mauricio Pochettino drops big hint as Lionel Messi is linked with Paris Saint-Germain move

Barcelona attacker Lionel Messi could as well be on his way to France this summer. Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino added fire to speculation linking the Argentine with a move to the Parc des Princes.

The tactician has revealed that PSG are aware of the situation between Barcelona and Lionel Messi, adding that the club is working to make their team better. He said:

“We know what happened yesterday between Messi and Barcelona... but we are fully focused on beating Troyes. Nasser and Leonardo are working hard to improve the team.”

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino about Leo Messi deal: “We know what happened yesterday between Messi and Barça... but we are fully focused on beating Troyes. Nasser and Leonardo are working hard to improve the team”. 🇦🇷🚨 #PSG #Messi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2021

The Ligue 1 campaign kicks off tomorrow, with Paris Saint-Germain scheduled to face Troyes in their first game of the season. The Parisians will be looking to bounce back after narrowly conceding the title to Lille last season.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and Barcelona have officially ended their association this summer as the Catalan giants recently announced that they will not be able to tie the Argentine to a new contract owing to their financial constraints.

🚨 BREAKING: Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona, the club have confirmed 🚨 pic.twitter.com/r7FBG5TLDc — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 5, 2021

Lionel Messi has the freedom to choose his next club. He became a free agent at the end of last season when his contract with Blaugrana expired. Paris Saint-Germain are exploring the possibility of signing him, although they face competition from a number of suitors.

The Argentine is on Paris Saint-Germain's radar

Who are Paris Saint-Germain's rivals in the race for Lionel Messi?

On a realistic note, there are not many clubs who can afford to sign Lionel Messi this summer given the attacker's massive wage demands. That leaves the fight for a handful of elite outfits.

Manchester City pose the biggest threat to Paris Saint Germain's chances of luring the Argentine to the Parc des Princes this summer. The Premier League giants are long-time admirers and they have the money to splash. They could also use the influence of Pep Guardiola to their advantage.

Inter Milan have been linked with a swoop for Messi in the past. However, it is unlikely that they have the financial firepower to make the deal happen. The Serie A giants could need to raise significant sums from sales to stand a chance.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee