Mauricio Pochettino explains why 22-year-old Chelsea star has been benched for Newcastle fixture

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has explained why attacker Mykhailo Mudryk has been benched for the EFL Cup quarterfinal with Newcastle United on Tuesday (December 19).

Mudryk, 22, has played 16 games across competitions for the Blues this season, starting nine, contributing two goals and as many assists. The Ukraine international featured in the 2-0 Premier League win at home to Sheffield United on Saturday (December 16), playing 69 minutes.

However, he doesn't start for the Blues in their EFL Cup last-eight clash at home to Newcastle. Explaining the attacker's absence in the starting XI, Pochettino said (as per Sky Sports via Absolute Chelsea) that it's due to workload management:

"He played four games in a row. We need to manage the load."

Expand Tweet

After a difficult second half of last season since arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk in January, Mudryk is coming into his own this season under Pochettino, bagging his first two Blues goals.

Overall, the 22-year-old has two goals and four assists in 33 games across competitions for Pochettino's side, with his two assists last season coming in 15 Premier League games.

"This game is a priority for Mauricio Pochettino" - Glenn Murray on Chelsea boss

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is off to a difficult start at his new side. The new-look Blues are tenth in the Premier League after 17 games, having won only six times this season.

However, Pochettino and Co. have been on a roll in the EFL Cup, winning three games to reach the last-eight, where they're playing Newcastle United. Former Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray said on BBC Radio 5 Live that the competition is a must-win one for Pochettino:

"This game is a priority for Mauricio Pochettino, and that is regardless of the circumstances they are in.

"He wants to win his first trophy in England for a personal perspective, and he will also want to get some silverware as a Chelsea manager. He will believe he can go all the way in this competition."

The Blues return to Premier League action on Sunday (December 24) at Wolverhampton Wanderers, hoping to win consecutive league games for the second time this season.