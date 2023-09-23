Mauricio Pochettino impressed with PSG loanee and wants Chelsea to sign him next summer - Reports

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly eyeing a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Xavi Simons next summer.

According to El Nacional, the Argentine coach is impressed with the Netherlands international, who's currently undergoing a season-long loan spell with Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

The 20-year-old attacker has already registered three goals and four assists from four appearances this season in the German top flight. Given his performances, it is not surprising to see a big Premier League club interested in the player's services.

Simons also performed exceedingly well last season with PSV Eindhoven. He joined the Eredivisie side in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer from PSG. In the 2022/23 season, the youngster scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists across all competitions.

Following Simons' impressive display that year, PSG decided to trigger the forward's €6 million buy-back clause this summer before loaning him out to Germany.

Currently, the Blues are struggling for goals in the Premier League, having netted just five in as many matches. Hence, it seems reasonable that Pochettino is looking at goal-scoring attacking players.

However, as per the abovementioned report, several clubs in Europe will attempt to sign Simons next summer. It will be interesting to see whether the youngster decides to move on from the Parc des Princes after this season's conclusion.

"We cannot expect Broja will score" - Mauricio Pochettino hints at potential game time for Armando Broja for Chelsea against Aston Villa

Armando Broja for Chelsea (via Getty Images)

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, meanwhile, has stated that striker Armando Broja may be included in the matchday squad and could see game time against Aston Villa on Sunday (September 24).

The 22-year-old striker has been nursing a knee injury that he picked up in December last year. Hence, it would be unreasonable to expect Broja to hit the ground running on his return to the Blues squad after having missed 34 matches across competitions.

Addressing his role in the coming match, Pochettino said (via Football London):

"Broja arrives and maybe will be involved at the weekend but it's after nine months of not competing. We cannot put responsibility on him. The responsibility must be on the team and the collective effort. We cannot expect Broja will score with every single touch, he needs to feel the competition."

However, the former Southampton number nine could provide his manager with an alternative striking option to Nicolas Jackson. The Senegal international has netted just once in six appearances.

Hence, Broja may find himself starting league ties in the coming weeks for Chelsea. So far, the Albania international has appeared on 19 occasions for the west London side, scoring once.