Mauricio Pochettino opens up on his future at PSG

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has opened up on his future at the club ahead of their final match of the season. The Parisians host Metz at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, which will be followed by their Ligue 1 title celebrations.

However, a busy summer awaits the club with plenty of changes expected. Many players are set to leavem and there are questions surrounding Pochettino's future too, with the Argentine likely to be sacked in favour of Zinedine Zidane.Pochettino has now come clean on the issue, dismissing all speculations of his departure from the Parc des Princes.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… Mauricio Pochettino's press conference ahead of Paris Saint-Germain - FC Metz Mauricio Pochettino's press conference ahead of Paris Saint-Germain - FC Metz 🔴🔵 twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

In his latest pre-match press conference, he was asked about his future, to which the Parisians manager said (via RMC Sport):

"I don't see any reason why I won't be here next season. I still have one year left on my contract."

Pochettino took over from Chelsea-bound Thomas Tuchel in January last year, but his spell thus far has been one full of ups and downs. He failed to steer the side to league glory last year but made amends by claiming the crown this year. However, he failed to win the Parisians' elusive first Champions League title, with PSG exiting to Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

The 50-year-old was also supposedly on the chopping block, with Zidane set to replace him this summer. Despite Pochettino's insistence on staying, there could be a twist.

PSG are more desperate than ever to win the UEFA Champions League. Hoewver, having fallen short in consecutive years under Pochettino, there's enormous pressure on the club to appoint a new manager.

PSG set for spate of farewells

Saturday's fixture could the last one in PSG colours for numerous players, starting with Angel Di Maria, who's confirmed to leave.

According to RMC Sport, fans are planning a great tribute for the player, who joined the side in 2015 from Manchester United and will leave as a club legend.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Juventus are in advanced talks to sign Di Maria - negotiations have been underway for weeks, now waiting to reach full agreement. Angél Di Maria and his farewell to Paris Saint-Germain teammates, as he’s now set to leave the club on a free transfer.Juventus are in advanced talks to sign Di Maria - negotiations have been underway for weeks, now waiting to reach full agreement. Angél Di Maria and his farewell to Paris Saint-Germain teammates, as he’s now set to leave the club on a free transfer. 🇦🇷 #PSGJuventus are in advanced talks to sign Di Maria - negotiations have been underway for weeks, now waiting to reach full agreement. https://t.co/1Vh05vewtQ

Mauro Icardi, Laywin Kurzawa, Thilo Kehrer, Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera and Keylor Navas could all follow in his footsteps through the PSG exit door too.

Icardi and Paredes might have played their last game already, as both have been ruled out of Saturday's clash. Navas has consistently swapped places with Gianluigi Donnarumma this season. However, the club are set to make the Italian their number one choice in goal next season, prompting him to seek newer pastures.

Kylian Mbappe was also set to leave for Real Madrid, but Gianluca do Marzio suggests he could make a giant U-turn and end up staying in Paris.

Edited by Bhargav