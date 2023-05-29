Mauricio Pochettino has personally told Chelsea to sign player wanted by Liverpool and PSG - Reports

Chelsea's rumored new manager Mauricio Pochettino has asked the club to strike a deal for Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Manuel Ugarte.

The Blues are said to be in the market to sign a defensive midfielder, with N'Golo Kante expected to leave the club. The Frenchman's contract is set to expire this summer and no agreement has been reached over an extension.

Chelsea could look at Ugarte as a long-term partner to club-record signing Enzo Fernandez in midfield. Ugarte has burst onto the scene at Sporting CP this season and has attracted the interest of top clubs across Europe.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Chelsea have entered negotiations for the 22-year-old and have the green light from Pochettino to pursue the midfielder.

Romano took to Twitter and said:

"Understand Manuel Ugarte has been approved as target also by Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino. Chelsea are pushing in talks with club and player side, Jorge Mendes’ on it. PSG proposal, still valid on the table. No decision yet, but Chelsea will keep insisting."

Ugarte has developed into one of the top young midfielders in the world. The 22-year-old joined Famalicao from Uruguayan club Centro Atletico Fenix in December 2020 before moving to Portuguese giants Sporting for a fee of €6.5 million in August 2021.

Having been signed as a backup to Joao Palhinha, Ugarte took the Portuguese midfielder's spot in the team following his move to Fulham.

French outlet Le Parisien have reported that Liverpool see Ugarte as one of their top priorities for the summer window. The Reds are ready to pay the €60 million release clause in the player's contract to secure his services.

Liverpool looking to raid Chelsea for two star players

Mount is likely to depart Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Liverpool have identified Chelsea's Mason Mount and Levi Colwill as two possible transfer targets for the summer window. According to Goal, the Reds admire both players but are unlikely to secure a deal for the duo.

Mount is set to leave Stamford Bridge after the 24-year-old was unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension with the side. Reports suggest that Manchester United have emerged as the frontrunners for the midfielder. The Athletic's David Ornstein reported that Mount is favoring a move to United over Liverpool.

Colwill, on the other hand, remains unlikely to depart Chelsea. The 20-year-old has impressed in his loan spell with Brighton and Hove Albion and is expected to return to his parent side for the next season.

Poll : 0 votes