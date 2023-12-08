Mauricio Pochettino provides Christopher Nkunku injury update ahead of Chelsea's PL fixture against Everton

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has provided an update of injured striker Christopher Nkunku ahead of the Premier League clash at Everton on Sunday (December 10).

The Blues are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Manchester United in midweek. Cole Palmer scored on the cusp of half-time either side of a Scott McTominay brace as Pochettino's side slumped to their sixth league loss of the season in 15 games.

Meanwhile, Nkunku - who arrived this summer from RB Leipzig in a reported deal worth £52 million - is yet to make his first-team debut for the Blues. That's because he sustained a medial collateral ligament injury in pre-season and hasn't fully recovered.

Ahead of the trip to Everton at the weekend, Pochettino said that the 26-year-old is unlikely to feature in the game, as he remains 'day-to-day'.

"Still assessing (Christopher Nkunku)aday by day, see tomorrow," said the Argentinian as per Absolute Chelsea. "I don't believe he will be involved, but we need to assess day by day."

Expand Tweet

The Blues are tenth in the standings with 19 points after 15 games, 17 behind leaders Arsenal.

"They deserved the victory and were better than us" - Chelsea boss after Manchester United defeat

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino bemoaned a poor start to the game as the reason why his team fell short at Old Trafford in midweek.

After United captain Bruno Fernandes had missed an early penalty, McTominay fired the hosts in front after 19 minutes. Palmer, though, restored parity for the Blues on the cusp of half-time.

However, McTominay scored decisively in the 69th minute as Erik ten Hag's side moved up to sixth in the standings with their ninth league win of the season. Pochettino told BBC Match of the Day that United deserved the win:

"We didn't start the match well, and, maybe, that can be expected because of the last couple of days. We couldn't match the energy of Manchester United, but they had an extra day to recover.

"We missed energy and the possibility to change the game. That was a problem, and it happens sometimes. That is football. Full credit to Manchester United. They deserved the victory and were better than us, but we were close. We need to be focussing on the next game."

There's little time to dwell on the defeat, as the Blues are in action on Sunday at an Everton side who are 17th in the standings.