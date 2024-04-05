Mauricio Pochettino provides injury update on Chelsea star ahead of Sheffield United clash

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that English defender Ben Chilwell is unlikely to be part of the starting XI against Sheffield United on Sunday, April 7.

The Blues will travel to Bramall Lane on Sunday to face Chris Wilder's Sheffield United. Pochettino's men recently recorded a thrilling 4-3 victory over Erik ten Hag's Manchester United on Thursday, with the help of a hat-trick from Cole Palmar.

However, English defender Ben Chilwell is currently sidelined due to an injury he sustained during the international break. Earlier this season, the Englishman missed three months of action from October to December due to a hamstring injury.

Expand Tweet

As per the latest updates, he's expected to miss one more game in the ongoing season. Pochettino said (via Absolute Chelsea):

"We need to see with Chilly. Still he is not training. We will see if he can be involved (on Friday) but Sunday is the game, so there isn't much time. If he's not ready for Sunday, then we hope for the next game."

This season, the Englishman has made 19 appearances for the Blues across all competitions, where he has provided only one assist. The Blues are currently in 10th spot in the Premier League with 43 points from 29 matches.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's side will be looking forward to making the most of the remaining fixtures, which will allow the Blues to secure European football for the next season.

Chelsea keen to sell on-loan forward in the upcoming summer transfer window: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly started conducting talks with Saudi Pro League clubs about the future of Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku, who's currently on loan to AS Roma.

According to football journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Blues are looking forward to selling the former Inter Milan attacker for a reported transfer fee of £47.5 million. Lukaku, who has spent two stints at Chelsea, joined the Blues for a reported transfer fee of £97.5 million in August 2021.

In the 2021–22 season, the Belgian forward made 44 appearances for the West London club, bagging 15 goals and two assists across all competitions. However, he was loaned to Inter Milan for the next season, and currently, he's a part of Roma.

Lukaku has scored 18 goals and provided four assists in 38 matches for Roma this season. However, the Blues are not looking forward to giving the Belgian forward another chance at Stamford Bridge after his return in June.