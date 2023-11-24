Mauricio Pochettino provides update on 4 Chelsea players' fitness ahead of Newcastle clash

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has ruled out midfielder Romeo Lavia and attacker Christopher Nkunku for their match against Newcastle United. He also provided updates on centre-back Levi Colwill and midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The Blues, currently 10th in the table, will visit St. James' Park for a Premier League encounter on Saturday, November 25. Victory over the seventh-placed Magpies could potentially take them to within six points of fifth place.

In his pre-match press conference on Friday, Pochettino was asked for an injury update, having seen several players miss time already this season due to fitness concerns. The Argentine stated that Lavia and Nkunku are both still recovering from injury and will not be available, but indicated that Colwill could return.

He said (as quoted by football.london):

"Colwill yes. Lavia and Nkunku still out. No, it's difficult to assess them. They are in a good condition. Nkunku a little ahead of Lavia. Doing things with the group last week, still not full recovery."

Nkunku and Lavia arrived at Stamford Bridge only this summer, joining from RB Leipzig and Southampton respectively. Both are yet to make their official debut for the club. The Frenchman is recovering from an MCL injury in his knee sustained in preseason, while Lavia is recuperating from an ankle injury.

Colwill, meanwhile, missed Chelsea's 4-4 draw with Manchester City prior to the international break with a shoulder injury. He was also not called up to the England squad due to this reason.

Pochettino also provided an update on Caicedo, who was in action for Ecuador in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Chile only on Tuesday, November 21. The Chelsea boss stated that the midfielder had returned to London on Thursday and will be assessed before the game.

"Today was the last one, Moises Caicedo, Now we need to assess. They already know the starting XI for tomorrow, I'm not going to make public. All arrive in a normal condition. Already picked the starting XI. I will give to you tomorrow," said Pochettino.

Colwill and Caicedo have been key components of the Blues' starting XI under Pochettino. The former has started 11 of their 12 league games this term, while the latter has started nine.

A recap of Chelsea's matches against Newcastle United last season

The 2022-23 season was one to forget for Chelsea as they finished 12th in the Premier League with just 44 points. They lost 16 of their 38 matches, with one of those defeats coming at St. James' Park back in November last year.

The Blues, then managed by Graham Potter, put in a tepid display, recording just five shots and two on target. Newcastle United, meanwhile, recorded 10 shots and got three on target. They went onto win the game 1-0 courtesy of Joe Willock's 67th-minute strike.

The return fixture at Stamford Bridge came on the final Matchday of the season, with Newcastle already assured of a top-four spot. Chelsea, meanwhile, were under interim boss Frank Lampard and resigned to a 10th-place finish.

The match ended 1-1, with Anthony Gordon opening the scoring for the Magpies in the ninth minute and Kieran Trippier netting an own goal 18 minutes later.