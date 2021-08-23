Mauricio Pochettino reveals when Lionel Messi can make PSG debut

PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino has revealed Lionel Messi is in contention to make his debut against Reims this weekend. The Argentine, who joined the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer earlier this summer, has been training well with his new team-mates.

Ever since Barcelona announced they will be unable to retain Lionel Messi, the football world has remained keen on his next destination. PSG were quick to snap up the mercurial forward, offering him a two-year deal with the option of extending it for another year.

🚨 Save the date: August 29, 2021.



Lionel Messi could make his PSG debut against Reims next week, says Mauricio Pochettino. pic.twitter.com/GUhS3NA4X7 — Goal (@goal) August 21, 2021

Although the formalities were quickly wrapped up and Lionel Messi was unveiled in Paris, PSG fans have had to bid their time with respect to watching him in action. However, it now seems as if their wait is finally about to come to an end on Sunday, when PSG lock horns with Reims in Ligue 1.

Speaking to ESPN Argentina (via Goal), PSG coach Pochettino stated:

"It's been a very good week for Leo."

"Next week will be a long one, but if all goes well, we hope he can be in the squad and start at a competitive level [against Reims]."

Notably, Messi was last seen in action during the Copa America final, where he helped Argentina lift the trophy by beating arch-rivals Brazil.

PSG may have to do without Lionel Messi during World Cup qualifiers

Despite the fact that Lionel Messi is set to make his debut for PSG, the Argentine could soon become unavailable due to international duty. La Albiceleste is set to face Venezuela and Bolivia in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers next month, with Lionel Messi included in the squad.

As such, PSG could be anticipating his unvailability already, especially since Pochettino has commented on the situation:

"I have not yet spoken with the selectors," he added. "But they know that I am pro-selection and that we are to help not only Argentina, but all those nations which involve our players."

34-year-old Lionel Messi will be an integral member for both club and country in the upcoming season. While PSG are desperate to regain supremacy in Ligue 1 and win the Champions League, Argentina will count on him at the World Cup in Qatar next year.

