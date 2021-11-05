Mauricio Pochettino reveals stance on Lionel Messi joining Argentina camp despite being unavailable for PSG due to injury

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Mauricio Pochettino has revealed his stance on Lionel Messi joining the Argentina camp next week despite being unavailable for the club due to injury. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner missed the Champions League clash against RB Leipzig in midweek and will now be absent for PSG's Ligue 1 face-off with Bordeaux on Saturday.

Despite his injury, Lionel Messi has been included in the Argentina squad for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers during the upcoming international break. As such, Pochettino was quizzed on whether he had any concerns about the Argentine linking up with the national team.

Speaking to reporters at the pre-match press conference, Pochettino explained:

"Leo Messi will not be available tomorrow. We will see if he travels for international duty. We hope he can be available for Argentina and come back afterwards in full fitness."

Clearly, Pochettino has no concerns about Lionel Messi traveling to help Argentina during their crucial World Cup qualifiers. La Albiceleste are scheduled to face Uruguay and Brazil in two challenging games during the international break next week.

At the moment, Argentina are placed second in their group in the race for qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Lionel Messi and company have notched up 25 points in 11 games compared to leaders Brazil, who have 31 in as many games.

Lionel Messi yet to score for PSG in Ligue 1

Despite scoring three goals in three Champions League outings for PSG, Lionel Messi has yet to find the back of the net for PSG in Ligue 1. The 34-year-old will now have to wait at least two weeks to try and break his duck owing to the international break.

Although Lionel Messi has failed to set the stage on fire in Ligue 1, PSG continue to remain at the summit of the points table. Pochettino's men have opened up an eight-point lead at the top and have suffered just one defeat so far this term.

Notably, PSG also have the most lethal attack in Ligue 1 at the moment, with 26 goals from their 11 games.

