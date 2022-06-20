Mauricio Pochettino's PSG exit turns sour due to dispute over £17 million compensation fee - Reports

PSG and Mauricio Pochettino have reportedly hit a brickwall over a £17 million compensation fee. The French champions are on the verge of sacking the Argentine manager and both parties have reportedly agreed to the terms of a severance package.

However, a report by AS suggests that the Parisians are unwilling to pay the figure agreed upon and want to slash the sum.

Pochettino has no intention of leaving the Parc des Princes without getting the full value of his severance package.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked by PSG just months after guiding them to the league title, sources have told @LaurensJulien Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked by PSG just months after guiding them to the league title, sources have told @LaurensJulien ❌ https://t.co/8TTdG04VsW

The 50-year-old was appointed PSG manager in January 2021 and was primarily tasked with guiding the club to European glory. He failed to win the league at the end of his first half-season in the French capital and saw his side eliminated in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Despite winning the league title at a canter in his first full season in charge, the Parisians woefully underperformed on the continent.

They were eliminated by eventual champions Real Madrid in farcicial circumstances despite having a healthy advantage with 20 minutes to go in the tie.

This did not sit well with the board, considering the sizable investment made last summer. The club also failed to live up to expectations in the domestic cup competitions.

PSG in the hunt for Pochettino's replacement

Zidane has been linked with the French champions

PSG have begun searching for a new manager in earnest and have reportedly penciled down Zinedine Zidane as their prime candidate to take over the role.

However, the former Real Madrid man is seemingly not keen on the job, with his eyes set on getting the job in the dugout for the French national team.

PSG have now reportedly turned their attention to Christopher Galtier and want to sever ties with Pochettino as soon as possible to conclude discussions with the Nice manager.

“I’m the only one allowed to speak for Zidane and represent him, as of today”. Zinedine Zidane’s advisor Migliaccio tells L’Équipe: “All these rumors about an agreement with PSG are unfounded. Neither Zinedine nor I have been contacted directly by the PSG owner”.“I’m the only one allowed to speak for Zidane and represent him, as of today”. Zinedine Zidane’s advisor Migliaccio tells L’Équipe: “All these rumors about an agreement with PSG are unfounded. Neither Zinedine nor I have been contacted directly by the PSG owner”. 🔴🇫🇷 #PSG“I’m the only one allowed to speak for Zidane and represent him, as of today”.

The 55-year-old has made a name for himself in French football and has been named Ligue 1 manager of the year on three separate occasions.

His most notable achievement came when he guided an unfancied Lille to the French league title two seasons ago, dethroning the star-studded PSG in the process against all odds.

Pochettino, for his part, has also been strongly linked with La Liga club Athletic Bilbao. However, he is said to be keen on a return to the Premier League.

