"May have a bit of a saga on their hands" - Journalist shares his verdict on Arsenal's pursuit of top summer target

ESPN journalist Mark Ogden is worried that Arsenal may be involved in a long transfer saga this summer in their pursuit of Declan Rice.

With Granit Xhaka set to leave the Emirates to join Bayer Leverkusen this summer, the Gunners are looking to bolster their options in midfield. Mikel Arteta's side will have to bring in reinforcements if they want to challenge for the Premier League title again next season.

The north London outfit have identified the West Ham United skipper as their priority target. An initial bid of £80 million was made for Rice, which the Hammers rejected as they value the England international at £100 million at least.

While they were unable to match West Ham's valuation, Arsenal are reportedly in the advanced stages of agreeing on personal terms with the player while they prepare a second bid (as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano).

However, Ogden feels the Gunners may create an unnecessary transfer saga if they are unwilling to splurge for the English midfielder. Rice has also attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

The reporter told BBC Radio (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“We saw it with [Mykhailo] Mudryk, and this is the danger. Arsenal are a bit like Man United where clubs know they need to strengthen, West Ham were never going to let them get their players easily."

He added:

“I worry that Arsenal may have a bit of a saga on their hands here because they don’t want to pay over the odds. They want to get Rice on a fee that is representing his value. This could go on for a few weeks and as it does go on, West Ham will be waiting for a Man City, Man United or Chelsea to come in.”

"That’s the problem" - Pundit explains one major issue over Arsenal's pursuit of Declan Rice

Former Gunners midfielder Ray Parlour is concerned Arsenal may use up their entire budget in their pursuit of Rice this summer.

As mentioned above, the Hammers value the highly-rated England international at more than £100 million. This means the Gunners may have to break the British transfer fee record to secure his services (currently held by Chelsea's £105 million signing of Enzo Fernandez).

Arsenal's second bid for Declan Rice is expected to be over £100m, with Man City also monitoring the midfielder. Arsenal's second bid for Declan Rice is expected to be over £100m, with Man City also monitoring the midfielder. 🔴⬆️https://t.co/lWgZLOHA73

Parlour explained why he is hesitant over Arsenal's efforts to sign Rice and told talkSPORT:

"I look at the situation now and I think the owners know they’ve got the right manager and if Edu and the manager say we desperately need [Declan Rice], I think they’ll find the money. The problem is what else do they need? They need a striker, Jesus was injured last season, Eddie has done a brilliant job when he came in but you still need another striker, especially if you’re in the Champions League."

He added:

"Is this all the budget they’ve got? I don’t know. Xhaka will probably move on, other players might leave, whether Thomas Partey stays I don’t know. That’s the problem it’s going to take up maybe all of your budget if you get Declan Rice."

