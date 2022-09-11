Create

"May the real Eden Hazard please stand up" "Idolo put the show on" - Real Madrid fans predict superstar forward to have a 'masterclass' against Mallorca

Real Madrid fans predict a brilliant performance from Eden Hazard against Mallorca
Akshaye Raphael
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 11, 2022 05:12 PM IST

Real Madrid fans have taken to Twitter to express their joy as Eden Hazard features in the starting XI for the Spanish giants' La Liga encounter against RCD Mallorca.

Los Blancos seek to maintain their perfect win streak after winning their first four fixtures in the Spanish top flight this season. The Spanish outfit are currently second in the standings and will aim to leapfrog rivals Barcelona, who sit atop the La Liga table.

Hazard is set to make his first start for Real Madrid since January after manager Carlo Ancelotti decided to deploy the Belgian international in his side's front three against Mallorca. The 31-year-old attacker is yet to record a goal or an assist for the Spanish giants, having registered two appearances in La Liga so far.

Eden Hazard makes his first Real Madrid start since January 🙌 https://t.co/yt3QllBsh8

Real Madrid supporters have foreshadowed a brilliant performance for Hazard against Mallorca. They believe the Belgian will find a breakthrough following a long spell of injuries since his arrival in 2019.

Fans exploded on Twitter as they expressed their jubilant thoughts on the Beligan forward featuring in the side's starting XI. Here are some of their reactions:

@realmadrid @RCD_Mallorca @UnicajaBanco HAZARD MASTERCLASS AND VINI https://t.co/bL9gQpHD8o
insha'Allah, Hazard balls out for Madrid today. It's been a long couple of years for us at Hazard FC. May the real Eden Hazard please stand up! https://t.co/JY7NW3dxGB
@realmadriden @RCD_Mallorca Hazard my Idolo put the show on
one of the best birthday presents the world could give me, Eden Hazard starting as a false 9 today 🏄‍♂️
The original Hazard we bought is starting today twitter.com/realmadriden/s…
IM SMELLING PRIME HAZARD TODAY https://t.co/oqrtuaQfLK
Y'all not ready for this Hazard #HalaMadrid twitter.com/realmadriden/s…
The whole timeline happy hazard starts🥹 https://t.co/jU0ojxnSeM

Carlo Ancelotti comments on Eden Hazard's performance in Real Madrid's victory over Celtic

Carlo Ancelotti shared his thoughts on Eden Hazard's performance in Real Madrid's 3-0 victory over Celtic in the UEFA Champions League on September 7.

Los Blancos dominated the Scottish side as Vinicius Jr., Luka Modric and Eden Hazard added their names to the scoresheet in the second half of the fixture.

The Italian boss lauded Hazard for his brilliant display against Celtic. Ancelotti is hopeful that the Belgian forward will put on a similar performance after confirming his selection in the starting XI against Mallorca. He said (via Planet Sport):

"Hazard did well against Celtic. Tomorrow, I will play him. Let's hope he can have a great game."

Ancelotti hinted at his game plan for the encounter, indicating what he will ask of Hazard as well. He added:

"Against Celtic, we did not have the same system. It might be that Hazard does not have the same run of goals that Karim has because it has been a while since he played. I am going to ask him to play well, as he did against Celtic, in order to maintain the good offensive attitude."

