"May the real Eden Hazard please stand up" "Idolo put the show on" - Real Madrid fans predict superstar forward to have a 'masterclass' against Mallorca

Real Madrid fans have taken to Twitter to express their joy as Eden Hazard features in the starting XI for the Spanish giants' La Liga encounter against RCD Mallorca.

Los Blancos seek to maintain their perfect win streak after winning their first four fixtures in the Spanish top flight this season. The Spanish outfit are currently second in the standings and will aim to leapfrog rivals Barcelona, who sit atop the La Liga table.

Hazard is set to make his first start for Real Madrid since January after manager Carlo Ancelotti decided to deploy the Belgian international in his side's front three against Mallorca. The 31-year-old attacker is yet to record a goal or an assist for the Spanish giants, having registered two appearances in La Liga so far.

GOAL @goal Eden Hazard makes his first Real Madrid start since January Eden Hazard makes his first Real Madrid start since January 🙌 https://t.co/yt3QllBsh8

Real Madrid supporters have foreshadowed a brilliant performance for Hazard against Mallorca. They believe the Belgian will find a breakthrough following a long spell of injuries since his arrival in 2019.

Fans exploded on Twitter as they expressed their jubilant thoughts on the Beligan forward featuring in the side's starting XI. Here are some of their reactions:

Dennis Red @DennisRed93 insha'Allah, Hazard balls out for Madrid today. It's been a long couple of years for us at Hazard FC. May the real Eden Hazard please stand up! insha'Allah, Hazard balls out for Madrid today. It's been a long couple of years for us at Hazard FC. May the real Eden Hazard please stand up! https://t.co/JY7NW3dxGB

JB @CFCBurmos ‍♂️ one of the best birthday presents the world could give me, Eden Hazard starting as a false 9 today‍♂️ one of the best birthday presents the world could give me, Eden Hazard starting as a false 9 today 🏄‍♂️

sr4_universo 🇸🇪/🇵🇸💆🏻‍♀️ @sr4_universo IM SMELLING PRIME HAZARD TODAY IM SMELLING PRIME HAZARD TODAY https://t.co/oqrtuaQfLK

Andre 💎 @Kai__szn The whole timeline happy hazard starts🥹 The whole timeline happy hazard starts🥹 https://t.co/jU0ojxnSeM

Carlo Ancelotti comments on Eden Hazard's performance in Real Madrid's victory over Celtic

Carlo Ancelotti shared his thoughts on Eden Hazard's performance in Real Madrid's 3-0 victory over Celtic in the UEFA Champions League on September 7.

Los Blancos dominated the Scottish side as Vinicius Jr., Luka Modric and Eden Hazard added their names to the scoresheet in the second half of the fixture.

The Italian boss lauded Hazard for his brilliant display against Celtic. Ancelotti is hopeful that the Belgian forward will put on a similar performance after confirming his selection in the starting XI against Mallorca. He said (via Planet Sport):

"Hazard did well against Celtic. Tomorrow, I will play him. Let's hope he can have a great game."

Ancelotti hinted at his game plan for the encounter, indicating what he will ask of Hazard as well. He added:

"Against Celtic, we did not have the same system. It might be that Hazard does not have the same run of goals that Karim has because it has been a while since he played. I am going to ask him to play well, as he did against Celtic, in order to maintain the good offensive attitude."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vishal Subramanian