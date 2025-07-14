"Maybe Chelsea should lend Arsenal one, to show them what winning looks like" - Kevin Pietersen mocks Gunners after Blues win Club World Cup

Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen poked fun at Arsenal after Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup. He jokingly suggested that the Blues should lend one of their recent trophies to the Gunners.
Despite being the underdog, Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The Blues were lethal against PSG, scoring three goals without a response, which won them the trophy.
Following the game, Kevin Pietersen wrote on X:
"Imagine that feeling of continuing to win football trophies. I mean, 2 of them in a couple months. Maybe @ChelseaFC should lend @Arsenal one for a few weeks, to show them what winning looks like. Would be a great gesture."
Two goals from Cole Palmer and one from Joao Pedro ensured victory for the Blues over PSG. Notably, Chelsea had come from behind to defeat Real Betis 4-1 in the 2025 UEFA Conference League final back in May 2025.
Thus, in a space of two months, the Blues have secured two trophies under Enzo Maresca. On the other hand, their London rivals, Arsenal, have failed to win a major trophy since defeating the Blues to lift the FA Cup title in 2020.
In the last three Premier League campaigns, Arsenal have finished in second place. However, their transfer activity this summer is an indication that they are willing to compete and win trophies next season.
"We won the game in the first 10 minutes" - Enzo Maresca on Chelsea's CWC final win over PSG
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca claimed that his team won the game against Paris Saint-Germain in the first 10 minutes. He also attributed Chelsea's triumph over PSG to their proficiency in setting the tempo and pressing Luis Enrique's men.
During a chat with DAZN after the encounter, Maresca said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):
“For me, we won the game in the first 10 minutes, We set the tempo and we were very good at pressing them. The conditions made it hard to keep going but the boys did well.”
Given their recent successes, the Blues will be looking to compete for the Premier League title next season.