“Maybe they had a different picture than I had” - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on Reds being denied late equaliser in Toulouse defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reflected on his team's late ruled-out equaliser in the 3-2 defeat at Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (November 9).

Aron Donnum and Thijs Dallinga put the French side two goals to the good after 58 minutes before Cristian Casseres Jr's own goal reduced arrears for the Reds in the 74th minute. Just two minutes later, though, Toulouse restored their two-goal lead through Frank Magri.

Substitute Diogo Jota pulled one back in the 89th minute. The Reds had the ball in the back of the net deep in stoppage time with virtually the last kick of the game, but VAR ruled out Jarell Quansah's effort due to a potential handball.

“I only saw the video back now and for me it’s not a handball,” Klopp said about the incident as per BBC. “The ball goes to the chest, and then I don’t see a contact with the arm, to be honest. Maybe they had a different picture than I had.”

Despite the defeat in France, the Reds remain atop Group E with nine points after four games, two ahead of their matchday four conquerors Toulouse. One more win will confirm their place in the knockouts.

"We were not aggressive enough" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had no qualms admitting that his team weren't good enough for large swathes in Toulouse.

Following a convincing 5-1 home win over the same opponents a fortnight ago, the Reds were expected to take all three points. With LASK beating USG 3-0 in the other game, a win over Klopp's side would have confirmed their place in the Round of 16, but that was not to be.

Klopp said that his team lacked aggression and were deservedly punished by the better side on the night. He elaborated, as per the aforementioned source, that conceding thrice led to their downfall:

"We were not aggressive enough. We gave balls easily away. Real mistakes. With all the possession you have obviously you should create more, but you cannot concede three goals here, that makes no sense.

"They fought harder, and it was deserved. Congratulations to Toulouse. You can play as good as you want but if you don't win decisive battles you have no chance in football."

Klopp's side return to action on Sunday at home to Brentford in the Premier League, where they're third in the standings after 11 games, three behind leaders Manchester City.