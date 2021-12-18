"Maybe we are forced to do the crazy stuff" - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel facing selection crisis ahead of Premier League game against Wolves

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has claimed he might be forced to make some crazy decisions for their Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chelsea’s injury struggles have been for all to see in the past few games with some key players missing for a few weeks.

The crisis is set to continue as Chelsea finds itself missing quite a few key players for the clash against Wolverhampton. The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi have all been ruled out because of positive COVID-19 tests.

The injured Ben Chilwell has also contracted the virus, with Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also doubtful for the clash.

"Jorginho is a doubt for Sunday as he is in pain. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a doubt because he is in pain. Mateo Kovacic is back in his first training session today. We need to find a balance now as we have put everything on Jorginho's shoulders. Ruben got injured yesterday, maybe we are forced to do the crazy stuff that we might not do.”

Chelsea have missed quite a few players for consistent spells this season. Lukaku and Werner have not gotten going yet and have both missed a number of games before contracting COVID-19.

However, Thomas Tuchel seemed more concerned about his thin midfield. N’Golo Kante will probably be forced to play his first game since returning from injury against Everton on Thursday.

At the moment, it appears as if Thomas Tuchel is left with only Kante and the out-of-favor Saul Niguez in midfield. He might be forced to make big changes against Wolves. The continued absence of Chilwell means that Marcus Alonso can be expected to start again in the left-back position.

Finally, the absence of Lukaku and Werner is also a concern, albeit one that Chelsea have lived with for much of the season so far.

The Blues finish 2021 with a run of easier fixtures, however, their injury issues might have a say in that. Chelsea will be hoping that multiple stars can return before their clash against Liverpool on January 2, 2022.

