"Maybe you forget what happened in the last months" - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks about the kind of reception Chelsea star Raheem Sterling should get 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling deserves a good reception when the two sides meet on 9 November.

Sterling, 27, spent seven seasons at the Etihad Stadium and in that time, became a hit for the Cityzens.

The English forward made 339 appearances, scoring 131 goals and providing 95 assists.

He won the Premier League title four times while at City as well as the FA Cup once and the Carabao Cup on four occasions.

Sterling ended his spell in Manchester City by signing for Chelsea this past summer for £47.5 million.

It has been somewhat of an unconvincing start at Stamford Bridge for Sterling, who has managed just five goals and two assists in 18 appearances across competitions.

He is set to face Manchester City at the Etihad for the first time since his move to west London in the Carabao Cup, and Guardiola hopes he receives a good reception.

The Spanish coach said (via the Independent):

“Always I like the clubs when they welcome the guys that have been here many years and been a key figure, an important role in our team in all these years."

Guardiola then alluded to his move to Chelsea, insisting that fans don't forget what he achieved while a Cityzen:

“Maybe you forget, what happened in the last months, but that is not the reality of what happened in a period of six, seven years he was here."

The Spaniard concluded:

“He deserves (a good reception), of course. Of course we want to beat them, but of course he has to get a good reception. I think in England the people appreciate that.”

Sterling's scathing assessment of his departure from Manchester City to Chelsea

Sterling didn't speak fondly of his departure

Sterling left Manchester City as a title winner, lifting the Premier League trophy in his final appearance for the club.

There had been problems leading to his departure, with the English attacker not feeling wanted.

Sterling said after joining the west Londoners in the summer:

"Everyone wants to feel wanted, football is no different. When you play your heart out, sacrifice some of your kids' birthdays, and then get treated in a certain way, it's disappointing."

The Englishman touched on what ultimately led to his departure from the Etihad:

"Misunderstandings, contracts running down. It was a shame to see how it ended in the end because I had such a great time there."

Sterling made 47 appearances last season, scoring 17 goals and providing nine assists.

However, the Chelsea attacker seemed to be at loggerheads with Manchester City due to his role in the side and the fact that they allowed his contract to run down.

