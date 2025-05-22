“Maybe if you got the job done, you could have put the reserves out” - Simon Jordan slams Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca for comments before final

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca's recent comments regarding the upcoming UEFA Europa Conference League final have not gone down well former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan. Chelsea are slated to take on Real Betis in the final, which will be played on Wednesday, 28 May.
However, Maresca, as per BBC Sport, was not happy with the fact that LaLiga advanced Betis' last match of the league to give them more time to prepare for the Conference League final. Now, Jordan, on talkSPORT (via The Chelsea Chronicle), has said that Maresca should not worry too much.
“Maybe if you got the job done, you could have put the reserves out [this weekend], so pack it in. I mean, the bottom line is you’re playing in the pub Conference League. You should be able to win it anyway. I know Betis will be more formidable opposition than you’ve had previously,” said Jordan.
"You cannot allow another team 48 hours more when you play a European final" - Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca
LaLiga allowed Betis to play their final game of the season - against Valencia - on Friday, May 23, instead of Sunday, May 25, when it was originally scheduled. This, Maresca felt, would give his opponents an unfair advantage in the Conference League. Chelsea, meanwhile, take on Nottingham Forest in their last Premier League game on May 25.
"I'm not happy, 100%, you cannot allow another team 48 hours more when you play a European final. [Either we play Friday] or they play Sunday like us. I don't know if it is from La Liga, the Premier League or Uefa, but if you ask people in this room if it is normal to play a final where another team has 48 hours more to prepare, it is not normal," Maresca had said earlier (via BBC Sport).
The encounter against Nottingham Forest could be a more decisive fixture for the Blues, given that victory here would secure a UEFA Champions League berth for them next season. While winning the Conference League would add silverware to their cabinet, securing a Champions League berth should be higher on their list of priorities.
Currently, Chelsea are fifth in the league table with 66 points, whereas Forest are perched two spots below them with 65 points. Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have already booked their places in next season's Champions League from England.