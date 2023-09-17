"Maybe he’s a liar, he’s too good for his age" - Pep Guardiola praises Real Madrid star previously linked with a move to Manchester City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has jokingly asked whether Jude Bellingham has lied about his age amid his incredible form for Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old has quickly become Los Blancos' protagonist with five goals and one assist in just four games across competitions. He joins Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo as the only two players to achieve this feat in the club's history.

Bellingham has been a revelation for Real Madrid following his €103 million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. The English midfielder was also on Manchester City's radar but he opted to head to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Still, City manager Guardiola has lavished praise on Madrid's new superstar. He said (via MadridUniversal):

“Jude Bellingham? Maybe he’s a liar… he’s too good for his age."

City joined Real Madrid and Liverpool in the race for Bellingham in the summer with the Cityzens touted as frontrunners at one stage. However, German journalist Patrick Berger claimed that the England international turned down a move to Guardiola's treble winners.

Bellingham reportedly viewed the reigning Premier League champions as a 'plastic' club. Potential moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea were also ruled out due to their ownership and transfer strategies.

The major interest in the Birmingham City academy product came following a stellar 2022-23 campaign. He bagged 14 goals and seven assists in 42 games across competitions and was named the Bundesliga Player of the Year.

Manchester City's Phil Foden reckons Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham can become one of the best in the world

Phil Foden (right) lauded his England teammate Jude Bellingham (middle).

Manchester City attacker Phil Foden has high hopes for his England teammate Jude Bellingham. The 23-year-old claimed last year that the Real Madrid midfielder was one of the most gifted players he'd ever seen (via The Mirror):

“I don’t want to big him up because he’s still young but he’s one of the most gifted players I’ve ever seen. I don’t see any weaknesses in his game, I think he’s got everything and I’m sure he’s going to be the best midfielder in the world."

Bellingham has also shined on the international stage with England alongside Foden. The pair were brilliant for the Three Lions in their 3-1 win against Scotland on Tuesday (September 12).

The Madrid wonderkid scored a superb goal and he also assisted Harry Kane while the Manchester City midfielder kicked a goal too. The pair were part of Gareth Southgate's squad that made it to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.