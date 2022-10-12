“Maybe I would run out of the stadium and fly home” – Chelsea star offers hilarious answer when asked about how he would celebrate if he scored at the 2022 World Cup

Chelsea star Kai Havertz said he did not want to plan anything in advance when asked how he would celebrate if scored the goal to win the 2022 World Cup.

The former Bayer Leverkusen playmaker joined Chelsea in the summer of 2020 for an eye-watering fee of €85 million. He managed a total of four goals and five assists in 27 league games in his debut season in England.

In the 2020-21 campaign, Havertz did not score a goal but provided two assists in the 11 European matches he played before the Champions League final. However, he more than made up for a sub-par season by scoring the goal to win the UEFA Champions League for the Blues against Manchester City in 2021.

The German is no stranger to stepping up to the plate on big occasions. He scored a 118th-minute penalty to win the FIFA Club World Cup for Chelsea against Palmeiras in the final on February 12.

Hence, it is not hard to imagine Havertz having an impact for Germany if Die Mannschaft makes the final in Doha on December 18.

When asked how he would celebrate if he scored the winning goal in the final, Havertz told GQ:

"I think it’s not real if you plan anything because it’s going to be totally different. Maybe I would run out of the stadium and fly home."

Mario Gotze, currently at Eintracht Frankfurt, experienced this emotion for Germany a little over eight years ago. Coming on as an 88th-minute substitute, Gotze scored the winning goal to help his team beat Argentina 1-0 in the 2014 World Cup final.

Chelsea expected to wrap up Christopher Nkunku deal ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Chelsea reportedly failed to sign Christopher Nkunku and Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig this summer, which was followed by the duo signing new contracts with the German club.

The France international, however, has an agreement in place with Die Roten Bullen which allows him to join a foreign club for a fee of €60 million. According to SportBild (h/t SportWitness), this deal is on the home stretch and should be wrapped up before the FIFA World Cup begins in Qatar.

Gvardiol is expected to follow the Frenchman to Chelsea. However, it hasn't been stated if the Croatia international will sign a pre-agreement like Nkunku this year, or if the deal will be done in 2023.

The Blues signed Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana for the centre-back position this summer. In attack, they added Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona.

