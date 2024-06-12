“Maybe if I score 15 goals in the EURO” - Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal on his chances to win Ballon d’Or in 2024

Real Madrid's Euro 2024-bound defender Dani Carvajal has played down his chances of winning the 2024 Ballon d'Or despite playing a crucial role in Los Blancos' glorious season. The Spanish full-back was an integral part of the team that won a league and continental double and alsol scored a decisive goal in the final.

The 32-year-old is one of the best players in the world at his position and performed wellt in a dominant season that saw Madrid lose only two games. His impressive form might however not be enough to see him land the Ballon d'Or.

In a recent interview with Marca, the La Roja star played down the chance of being the first defender to claim the Ballon d'Or award since Fabio Cannavaro.

Despite having his most influential campaign to date, the Spaniard joked that he would need to have a baffling goal-scoring campaign at Euro 2024 to win:

"Ballon d'Or for me? No, no. This is a big thing (laughs). Maybe if I score 15 goals in the EURO..."

The Real Madrid defender hopes to have a strong campaign regardless of the odds for or against him for the award. The UEFA Champions League winner bagged six goals and five assists in 41 games for Los Blancos this season and will hope to be as impactful for La Roja at Euro 2024.

Dani Carvajal: The in-form Real Madrid defender at Euro 2024 with a chance at the Ballon d'Or

Despite playing down his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or this year, Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal has a good chance of claiming the award this season. The defender had a marvelous campaign for Los Blancos and played a crucial role in their fabulous season.

While he's not the defender who scored the most goals or provided the most assists, he ranks respectfully in those metrics while boasting a stingy defensive record. His Los Blancos defence conceded less than a goal a game in La Liga.

The Real Madrid star is unlikely to beat his more attacking teammates like Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Junior to the Ballon d'Or award, though. Nevertheless, Dani Carvajal enjoyed an impressive campaign worthy of note and will likely have a stellar Euro 2024 campaign for La Roja.