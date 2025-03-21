“Maybe it’s a bit ambivalent” - Rasmus Hojlund makes stance clear about copying Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after scoring against Portugal

Rasmus Hojlund has claimed that he wasn’t trying to mock Cristiano Ronaldo after imitating the Portuguese icon’s iconic 'Siu' celebration following his winning goal for Denmark against Portugal. The incident took place in the first leg of the Nations League quarterfinals on Thursday, March 20.

The Manchester United striker came on as a substitute and scored in the 78th minute to give Denmark a 1-0 win over Roberto Martinez's men. After finding the back of the net, Hojlund sped towards the corner flag and performed the celebration, while Ronaldo watched him do it standing akimbo.

As expected, Rasmus Hojlund’s decision to do the 'Siu' in Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence sparked several reactions, with many claiming he did it to make fun of the Portuguese skipper.

After the match, the Danish striker cleared the air, insisting that his gesture wasn’t intended to make fun of the 900-plus-goal veteran but was a tribute to his idol. Hojlund told Danish broadcaster TV2:

“It’s for my idol. It wasn’t to mock him or anything. He’s had such a huge impact on me and my football career. Maybe it’s a bit ambivalent, but to score against him and Portugal, it’s huge."

“I remember him scoring from a free kick in 2011 when I went to watch the match, and since then I’ve been a huge Cristiano fan," he added.

When he was quizzed on whether he has dreamed of performing the 'Siu' in front of Ronaldo, he said:

"Really, really many times. It's very, very big."

Rasmus Hojlund has struggled in the final third for Manchester United this season, scoring just eight goals and providing two assists in 39 appearances across competitions. Before his goal against Leicester City in the Premier League last Sunday, he was on a 21-game goal drought for the Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will host Denmark in the second leg of the encounter on Sunday, March 23, at Estádio José Alvalade.

"He has always been my idol" – Rasmus Hojlund on why he considers Cristiano Ronaldo as the GOAT

Rasmus Hojlund has always thrown his weight behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate. Last month, he reiterated his stance and explained the reason behind his choice.

He said during an interview with Sky Sports:

"He has always been my idol while growing up. I was a United fan when I was young. The first time I remembered and understood football was the 2007-08 season when Cristiano was incredible. That year. And that's when I started understanding football and that's why I fell in love with him,"

Rasmus Hojlund and Cristiano Ronaldo could have had the opportunity to share the locker room at Old Trafford. But somehow, it didn’t happen, as the Portuguese man left United nine months before Hojlund joined in his second stint at the club.

