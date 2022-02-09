“Maybe people say you’re biased” – Rio Ferdinand names 3 best goalkeepers in the world right now

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has named three goalkeepers he thinks are the best in the world during a recent edition of his Five Digital magazine.

Ferdinand claimed that Chelsea's Edouard Mendy, Manchester United’s David de Gea and Manchester City’s Ederson are the three best keepers in the world at the moment.

Ferdinand said:

"If I was picking a goalkeeper right now in the world, I think my top three keepers would be – and maybe people say you’re biased because of the Premier League – but it would be Mendy, Ederson, and on form right now De Gea. Mendy stands out for me, especially in this last year, he’s been impeccable."

Mendy has been in exceptional form for Chelsea this campaign despite having a bit of a hiccup towards the start of the season. He has quickly established himself as Chelsea’s number 1 since joining in September 2020 and recently won the AFCON with Senegal.

Meanwhile de Gea has been brilliant for Manchester United and has returned to his best after his shaky spell last season.

Finally, Ederson’s consistent brilliance has allowed Manchester City to dominate the Premier League title race thus far. The Brazilian has kept 12 clean sheets so far this season, the highest in the league.

Rio Ferdinand includes David De Gea among Top 3 goalkeepers despite Manchester United’s recent struggles

Of course, Manchester United are far from where Rio Ferdinand or any fan of the club will want them. The season was expected to end with the team contending for titles with most positions having more than enough depth.

However, despite the plethora of talent that Manchester United have, their goalkeeping unit has looked by far the most settled.

Dean Henderson had overtaken David de Gea as number 1 in the Premier League towards the end of last season.

However, de Gea’s recent resurgence has proved that the 31-year-old has plenty of fuel left in his tank. The Spaniard made multiple big mistakes last season but has returned to his best this campaign. De Gea is easily the best shot-stopper in the world at his best.

It is his physical presence that most often gets criticized, although he had made a fair share of mistakes as well. De Gea has saved Manchester United on many occasions this campaign and has rightly reclaimed his status as the no.1 at the club.

His consistent form even led to Henderson looking for a loan move in January that eventually failed to materialize.

Edited by Aditya Singh