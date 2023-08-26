"Maybe that's something" - Former Liverpool star astonishingly claims Newcastle United are behind Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia rumors

Former Liverpool star Charlie Adam has made an interesting claim about Al Ittihad's reported interest in Mohamed Salah. The Scottish former footballer has questioned whether the Saudi Pro League outfit's rumored interest in the Egyptian forward is genuine.

Al Ittihad have reportedly approached Liverpool over a potential move for Salah. However, the Merseyside outfit are understood to be unwilling to sell their prized forward, with manager Jurgen Klopp insisting that the Egyptian is not for sale.

The Reds are set to face Newcastle United, who are funded by Saudi Arabia, in the Premier League this weekend on Sunday (27 August). Adam believes the interest in Salah is a diversion tactic to unsettle the Liverpool talisman ahead of their clash against the Saudi-owned club.

The retired midfielder said on talkSPORT:

"I don't believe he will go. They are playing Newcastle this weekend, there is a bit of the Saudi-backed Newcastle situation. Maybe that's something - they're just trying to ignite the flame before the match and try to unsettle Salah. They know that Jurgen Klopp, all of the questions he's going to get today in his press conference will be about Salah and Saudi Arabia."

He added:

"And it's maybe a bit of mind games as well, I was reading reports that this club were confident they were going to get Mo Salah. I don't believe it's going to be anywhere close, I don't believe Liverpool will sell him. Is [Kylian] Mbappe the one that can replace him? I don't think that Liverpool will be interested in selling Mo Salah - especially in this window."

Adam then concluded that Salah is happy at Anfield and does not see him leaving the Merseyside outfit anytime soon. However, he admitted that the Reds may have to look at the financial aspect of the potential move, considering the Middle East are known for bidding large amounts of money for European stars.

"The answer would be no" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp dismisses potential Mo Salah exit amid Saudi Arabia rumors

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has firmly stated that the club will not be entertaining any offers for Salah this summer. The German manager insists that the Egypt international is a crucial player in his side.

Ahead of the Reds' encounter against Newcastle at St.James' Park, Klopp was asked about the rumors linking Salah to the Saudi Pro League. The former Borussia Dortmund manager said (as quoted by The Guardian):

“It’s always a bit difficult to talk about media stories because there is nothing to talk about at the moment. We don’t have an offer, Mo Salah is still a Liverpool player, obviously for all the things we do, he’s essential and will be. There’s nothing there. If there would be something, the answer would be no."

He added:

“My life philosophy is I think about a problem when I have it. At the moment, there’s absolutely nothing. I said already if there is something, the answer would be no.”

Salah has registered over 300 appearances across all competitions for the Reds, scoring 187 goals and providing 80 assists. The former Chelsea winger has helped them win the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, and the UEFA Supercup, amongst other titles.