“Maybe he surpasses them” – Joe Cole names Chelsea midfielder who could become greater than Lampard at Stamford Bridge

Joe Cole believes that Chelsea star N'Golo Kante could have a greater legacy than Frank Lampard at the club. The Frenchman has been regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world since joining the Blues back in 2016.

Speaking to the official Chelsea YouTube channel, Cole was asked whether he thinks Kante is the best midfielder in the world at the moment. He replied:

"Yes I do. Also, I think N’Golo now stands shoulder to shoulder with any of the great midfielders at this club. You can put him next to Frank [Lampard], you can put him next to [Claude] Makelele. If he goes on a few more years and achieves more, maybe he surpasses them. In terms of influence on the pitch, I don’t think there is a more influential midfielder in world football. When he doesn’t play it hurts us so much. He’s the only player in the squad you take him out it’s hard to replace him.”

Frank Lampard and Claude Makelele are regarded as two of the best midfielders of all time. Lampard made 648 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions and is the club's all-time top scorer, having scored 211 goals and provided 150 assists during his tenure. Makelele, on the other hand, made 217 appearances for the Blues and revolutionized the defensive midfield role in modern football.

Libbie Allison💙 @libbie_allison

His first thought in the greatest moment of his career was the fans. Then. Now. Forever. You could make a 13 year compilation of why Frank Lampard is Chelsea… but here’s 30 seconds to sum it up.His first thought in the greatest moment of his career was the fans. Then. Now. Forever. You could make a 13 year compilation of why Frank Lampard is Chelsea… but here’s 30 seconds to sum it up. His first thought in the greatest moment of his career was the fans. Then. Now. Forever.💙 https://t.co/BXWJf9EXrz

Over his tenure as a Blue, Kante has won one Premier League title, one Champions League title and one Europa League title. The Frenchman was also named the 2016-17 Premier League Player of the Season.

"He was overlooked for the Ballon d'Or" - Cole on Chelsea star Kante

Kante in action for Chelsea

Cole also believes that Kante deserved to win the Ballon d'Or and the European Player of the Year award. Speaking to Daily Mail, he explained why he thought the Frenchman was more important than Jorginho for Chelsea in the run-up to their Champions League triumph. He said:

"I'm going to go with a Chelsea player, having won the Champions League, and say N'Golo Kante. He was overlooked for the Ballon d'Or. 'I've watched him week in, week out and his influence on the team is outstanding. He has missed large chunks of the season through injury and he has been missed. When he has played, he has been outstanding. The run-up to the Champions League last season, from the quarter-finals onwards, six out of seven games, including the final, he was the Man of the Match. Our eyes are always drawn towards the goalscorers and the technicians, but the influence that man has on his teams is incredible."

"He'll finish his career with a bucket load of trophies, including the World Cup, and I think he's probably one of the most outstanding midfielders ever seen. And he got overlooked for the player of the year awards. When we talk Jorginho, he won the European Footballer of the Year and obviously had a great season as well. But N'Golo Kante, I feel he actually outperformed him in similar positions."

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Adit Jaganathan