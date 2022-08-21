“Maybe taking a break is good” - Pep Guardiola provides interesting update on Manchester City future

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has suggested that he may not extend his current contract with the Cityzens.

Guardiola took charge of Manchester City following successful stints with Barcelona and Bayern Munich in 2016. Like at his previous two clubs, he has had a fruitful time at the Etihad Stadium as well.

The Spanish tactician has helped the Cityzens win 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles so far. He came close to winning the UEFA Champions League in 2021, but lost to Chelsea in the final.

Guardiola is undoubtedly determined to help Manchester City win the European title. However, he has his contract with the club expiring at the end of the season and is yet to agree a new deal.

The hectic schedule of recent seasons appears to have taken a toll on Guardiola. Addressing his future, the 51-year-old admitted that his job has become tiring even though he enjoys doing it.

Guardiola likened the frantic nature of football to eating spaghetti every day and conceded that he feels like a machine. He went on to suggest that he might take a break from management at the end of the season. He told Sky Sports:

"After the World Cup, we will talk. The best for the club, for me. For the club, the best, at the first and after we'll see. I love being a manager, otherwise, we won't be here."

"But, at the same time, I like to enjoy my job. Enjoy means preparing a lot, being sad when you suffer defeat, being happy in your victories, but at the same time taking time, one day off, like this month."

"I'm not saying [it is] like this all year, but we have a long week and you can prepare. When you play every three days, it's like eating spaghetti every day. I love spaghetti, but at the right moment, I want to eat... I don't know, but not spaghetti."

"It is like you are a machine. Prepare for a game, win, go home, analyze... no! Tomorrow, prepare for another one, another one and another one. You feel maybe taking a break is good."

Manchester City will have huge shoes to fill if Guardiola decides to step down from his role next year.

Guardiola could leave Manchester City to the title again this season

The Cityzens began their 2022-23 season with a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Community Shield. However, they have made a bright start to their Premier League campaign.

The reigning champions have scored six goals and conceded none in their first two matches in the league. They can reclaim their place at the top of the table with a victory over Newcastle United later today (August 21).

