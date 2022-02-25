"Maybe it's time for Ronaldo" - Pundit urges Manchester United superstar to consider retirement

According to Frank Leboeuf, Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo should consider hanging up his boots. The former Chelsea defender noted that the Portuguese international's performances had waned, and he needed to think about retirement.

Speaking to ESPN, Leboeuf said:

"Do you know what? I think there is a time where you have to think about 'what do I do in my life and my career?'.

"And maybe it's time for Ronaldo at the end of his career to wonder and have a discussion with himself, and maybe some of his siblings, to know what he has to do for the rest of his career, if there is a future in his career.

"I don't want to have pity for Ronaldo because he's been so much on the top for so many years.

"I don't want him being a normal player. He's been an exceptional player.

"I'd prefer him to give up his career at the top instead of maybe trying to play two or three more years and not being the player that he used to be."

Leboeuf's comments came after Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, where the star struggled to make an impact on proceedings. Although Ronaldo's presence at Old Trafford guided Manchester United into the final stages of the Champions League, the star has been in poor form recently.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



David James has his say on Cristiano Ronaldo's recent goal drought for Manchester United "Even the greatest players in the world have off periods"David James has his say on Cristiano Ronaldo's recent goal drought for Manchester United "Even the greatest players in the world have off periods" David James has his say on Cristiano Ronaldo's recent goal drought for Manchester United 👇 https://t.co/tYBaWsHbJT

Cristiano Ronaldo has already struggled with a seven-game goal drought this year before his brilliant goal against Brighton in the Premier League. The Portuguese star has clearly struggled to find goalscoring form and it was evident in his performance against Atletico Madrid.

OptaJose @OptaJose has failed to score, assist or record a win in his four games against Atlético de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in all competitions (D3 L1). Neutralised. 0 - Cristiano Ronaldohas failed to score, assist or record a win in his four games against Atlético de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in all competitions (D3 L1). Neutralised. 0 - Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 has failed to score, assist or record a win in his four games against Atlético de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in all competitions (D3 L1). Neutralised. https://t.co/EVkWYc72Q4

The Red Devils have toiled to fight in the Premier League title race this season, and their chances of winning the league are already over. With Manchester United already knocked out of other competitions, the only trophy they could win is the Champions League.

Ronaldo suggests Ralf Rangnick should make changes to tactics at Manchester United: Reports

Brentford v Manchester Utd - Premier League

According to the Athletic, via the Mirror, Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested to interim manager Ralf Rangnick that United should play two strikers up front. Apparently, the star prefers to have a supporting striker who can feed him balls in the final third.

While former manager Solskjaer used the 4-4-2 formation more consistently at Old Trafford, Rangnick has preferred a 4-3-3, with Ronaldo playing as the sole striker. Although the Portuguese star flourished under Solskjaer, he has had to deal with a goal drought under Rangnick's command at Manchester United.

Reports came to the fore after Rangnick's appointment that the 37-year-old ace would be unfit for the German's tactical philosophy. So far, Manchester United's marksman has struggled to perform and may continue to struggle if Rangnick's tactics are not changed.

Edited by Ashwin