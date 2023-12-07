''Maybe he will have to change jobs and play as a striker" - Manchester United star makes claim about Scott McTominay after 2-1 win over Chelsea

Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Ambrabat has joked that his midfield teammate Scott Tominay might transition to a striker.

The comments came after the Scot's brace helped United to a 2-1 Premier League win over Chelsea on Wednesday (December 8) at Old Trafford. In a hard-fought clash, McTominay opened the scoring in the 19th minute after captain Bruno Fernandes had fluffed an early penalty.

The Blues levelled proceedings through Cole Palmer on the cusp of half-time, but McTominay struck in the 69th minute to give the Red Devils the lead they wouldn't relinquish.

It was the Scot's fifth league strike in 12 outings this season and sixth in 16 outings across competitions, making him United's top scorer this campaign. Following the Chelsea win, Ambrabat told MUTV (as per United's website) that McTominay could play as a striker, considering his stupendous returns up front:

"Maybe he (McTominay) will have to change jobs and play as a striker. We (obviously) have fantastic strikers like Rasmus (Hojlund), Antony, (Anthony) Martial. It is clear that Scott is very important, as he scored two goals. What else do I have to say? He was fantastic!''

The 26-year-old was also in fine scoring form in Scotland's successful UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, netting seven times in nine games.

How Manchester United have fared this season?

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have had a largely underwhelming campaign so far, having lost a whopping 10 times across competitions.

The form of McTominay is one of the few positives in what has been a difficult season. Erik ten Hag's side have lost six times in the league, where they're sixth after 15 games.

Three of the other defeats have come in the UEFA Champions League, where United are on the brink of elimination following their damaging 3-3 draw at Galatasaray. The matchday five away game saw the Red Devils twice squander a two-goal advantage.

That means even if they beat Bayern Munich at home next week, anything but a draw in the other group game between FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray will douse United's slim top-two hopes.