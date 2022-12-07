“Mbappe is coming to Spain” - La Liga president makes incredible transfer claim on PSG superstar

La Liga president Javier Tebas is confident that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe will join a Spanish club in the near future.

Mbappe came close to joining Real Madrid after his contract at PSG ran out in the summer. He rejected a move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the 11th hour in favor of renewing his deal for three more years.

His new deal reportedly offered him €250 million over three seasons and gave him some say in the club's decision-making process. However, Mbappe could look to leave the Parc des Princes as early as 2023.

The France international is apparently unhappy with the club due to what he believes are broken promises. Moreover, he is said to be unhappy that the club haven't been able to offload Neymar Jr. since the end of the 2021-22 season.

Tebas has now claimed that the PSG forward could be headed to La Liga. He said, via journalist Mario Cortegana of MARCA (h/t @theMadridZone):

"Mbappé is coming to Spain, not sure if it's this or the next season."

It is hard to imagine Barcelona throwing around more money after spending lavishly this summer and activating four economic levers. Elimination from the UEFA Champions League group stage this season has only added to their financial worries.

Real Madrid have been linked with Mbappe even after his renewal with Les Parisiens. There is also the impending situation of having to find Karim Benzema's successor.

He won the Ballon d'Or in October but at 34 years of age, Los Blancos will have to start planning for life without him. Benzema is currently out with an injury that also forced him to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup with France.

Tebas was unhappy after Kylian Mbappe ditched Real Madrid for PSG

Tebas was evidently enraged after Kylian Mbappe snubbed Real Madrid to renew his contract with PSG.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



🏟️ 11 games

9 goals

2 assists

1 g/a per game

⏱️ 76 mins per g/a



Generational. Kylian Mbappe’s World Cup record:🏟️ 11 games9 goals2 assists1 g/a per game⏱️ 76 mins per g/aGenerational. Kylian Mbappe’s World Cup record:🏟️ 11 games⚽ 9 goals 🅰️ 2 assists 🔢 1 g/a per game⏱️ 76 mins per g/aGenerational. 💫 https://t.co/pLKYRQvA4U

He was amazed at how the Ligue 1 giants were managing to stay clear of FFP regulations despite their lavish spending. The La Liga president told reporters on 31 May (h/t ESPN):

"A team that was losing €300 to €400 million in the past three seasons will be spending this year over €600m in wages and has commercial revenues higher than Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona."

"No one believes that. Then they renew Mbappe, giving [him] a €100m [bonus] either gross or net. That's impossible unless there is deception in terms of sponsorship or capital contributions which is greater than those allowed by UEFA."

He has seemingly not lost hope that Mbappe will ply his trade in Spain. Since the departures of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, La Liga has been crying out for a superstar of similar stature.

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes