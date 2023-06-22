"Mbappe hattrick against Barca", "Vardrid ready to cry" - Barcelona and Real Madrid fans react as El Clasico dates for next season are revealed

Barcelona and Real Madrid fans have learned the dates that they will collide in La Liga next season.

La Liga have released their fixture list for the 2023-24 season. The two rivals will first clash on October 29 at Barca's Camp Nou. Xavi's men secured a 2-1 win at home last season with Franck Kessie bagging a dramatic 90+2nd minute winner.

Real Madrid will then host Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 21, 2024. Carlo Ancelotti's men secured a 3-1 victory at home in October courtesy of goals from Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde, and Vinicius Junior.

Los Blancos will have to do without Benzema when they clash with Barca next season. The French striker has left Ancelotti's side and joined Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad.

However, Real Madrid may have his compatriot Kylian Mbappe in their squad for next season. The PSG striker is being linked with a move to the Bernabeu after informing the Parisians that he won't be extending his contract.

Los Merengues will be out for redemption next season after missing out on the La Liga title to Barcelona. The Catalan giants were sensational, winning their first league title since 2019.

One fan expects Mbappe to join Real Madrid and is backing him to have an impact in El Clasico next season:

Barcelona wonderkid Gavi and Real Madrid new-boy Jude Bellingham nominated for 2023 Golden Boy Award

Jude Bellingham is among the frontrunners for the Golden Boy award.

Barcelona midfielder Gavi and Real Madrid's new signing Jude Bellingham have both been nominated for the 2023 Golden Boy award. The Blaugrana youngster is the current holder of the accolade.

Gavi, 18, won last year's award and carried the form that saw him win the honor into last season. He scored three goals and provided seven assists in 49 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Bellingham, 19, missed out on the accolade to the Spaniard but he is back among the favorites again. The English midfielder was in sensational form for Borussia Dortmund last season, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists in 42 games across competitions.

It was this form that led to Madrid making him their second most expensive player in the club's history. The English international joined Los Blancos earlier this summer for €103 million.

