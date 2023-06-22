PSG set staggering Kylian Mbappe asking price as Real Madrid signal desire to offer €120m - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly slapped a €200 million price tag on Kylian Mbappe, but Real Madrid are offering only €120 million.

According to El Chiringuito TV, the Parisians have set their price for the Frenchman after placing him on the transfer list. The Ligue 1 champions have been left infuriated by a letter they received from the 24-year-old.

Kylian Mbappe had sent PSG a letter confirming his intentions to not extend his contract that expires in 2024. That has led to outrage from the French giants, and they're now prepared to sell him this summer rather than lose him on a free next year.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says that the Parisians have told Mbappe that either he renews or he's sold this summer. Real Madrid are eager to sign the French forward but are not matching his club's valuation.

Mbappe has publicly dismissed claims that he wants to leave the Parc des Princes this summer and head to the Santiago Bernabeu. He recently said:

"I didn't ask either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid. I just confirmed that I don't want to activate the extra year foreseen in the contract. We have never talked about a renewal with PSG, but I'm happy to stay here next season."

The French striker joined the Parisians from AS Monaco in 2018 for €180 million. He scored 41 goals and provided ten assists in 43 games across competitions last season as his side won the Ligue 1 title.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe has apologised to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

Florentino Perez was unhappy with the way Mbappe renewed his contract in 2022.

Kylian Mbappe was expected to join Real Madrid last year when his earlier contract with PSG was expiring. However, he signed a new two-year deal with the option of a further year in May 2022.

That led to outrage from Madrid president Florentino Perez, as he missed out on his top transfer target. The Spaniard blamed the involvement of France President Emmanuel Macron on Mbappe's change of heart. Perez also claimed that the forward would be sorry for not joining the La Liga giants.

However, Kylian Mbappe has reportedly since apologised to Perez for snubbing Los Merengues last year. The apology has been accepted, which was before Mbappe had sent a letter to the Ligue 1 champions regarding not extending his contract.

It now appears that Perez is prepared to launch a move for the Ligue 1 Player of the Year this summer. However, the two European heavyweights' difference in valuation currently is signficant.

