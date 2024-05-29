"Mbappe would take us to a different level” - Real Madrid superstar talks up Kylian Mbappe’s expected arrival at the Bernabeu 

Jude Bellingham is excited to play alongside Kylian Mbappe in the latest huge hint that the France captain is headed to Real Madrid. The English superstar spoke glowingly about the prospect of playing with the outgoing PSG frontman.

Mbappe, 25, has already said his goodbyes to the Parisians and leaves as the club's all-time top goalscorer. He bagged 256 goals and 108 assists in 308 games at the Parc des Princes.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is Real Madrid-bound and Bellingham has become the latest Los Blancos star to discuss his potential arrival. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Mbappe would take us to a different level. I would be happy to play with him."

Mbappe finished the season as Ligue 1's top scorer with 27 goals in 29 games. His overall tally was 44 goals and 10 assists in 48 games across competitions and excitement is building at the Bernabeu ahead of his move.

Bellingham, 20, was the La Liga giants' high-profile signing last summer, joining Carlo Ancelotti's side from Borussia Dortmund. He cost €103 million, making him the 14-time European Champions' second-most-expensive signing in history.

The La Liga Player of the Year has shone with 23 goals and 12 assists in 41 games across competitions. Fans are salivating over the prospect of seeing the England international link up with arguably the greatest frontman in the world.

"I'll just watch" - Kylian Mbappe on who he's supporting as Real Madrid face Borussia Dortmund in the UCL final

Kylian Mbappe could have faced Real Madrid in the final.

Kylian Mbappe could join the newly-crowned European champions once he makes his long-awaited move to Real Madrid. Ancelotti's Los Merengues collide with Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday (June 1).

The Frenchman was knocked out of the competition by Dortmund in the semifinals. PSG suffered a 2-0 loss on aggregate against the Bundesliga giants.

Mbappe was asked who he was supporting when Real Madrid face BvB at Wembley. He told CNN:

"Who will you support on Saturday for Champions League final? I’ll just watch, I love football!"

Ancelotti's men are favorites to prevail and finish the season as La Liga champions and Champions League winners. Bellingham will go up against his former side for the first time since leaving for Madrid last summer.

Mbappe could have faced Los Blancos in the final if they'd beaten Dortmund. That would have been an intriguing subplot that brings back memories of Thierry Henry facing Barcelona with Arsenal in the 2006 final.