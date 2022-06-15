"Mbappe was wrong!" - Gus Poyet makes bold claim involving PSG superstar and Real Madrid new boy Aurelian Tchouameni 

Former Uruguayan footballer and Greece's current head coach Gustavo Poyet has made a bold statement in the aftermath of Aurelian Tchouameni's move to Real Madrid. He can be described as the real identifier of Tchouameni's abilities when the midfielder was rising through the youth ranks at Ligue 1 club Bordeaux.

Poyet handed him his senior debut in 2018 and since then the 22-year old has improved leaps and bounds. Real Madrid were able to fend off competition from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to secure Tchouameni's signature, with Parc des Princes being considered a possible destination for the midfielder.

The player's former coach Poyet has sided with him and has even taken a dig at Kylian Mbappe with his short and crisp statement. The Uruguayan appeared on the Cadena SER radio network of Spain and was asked if he thought Tchouameni made the right choice by moving to Real Madrid. Poyet answered:

"I answer it the other way around. I think Mbappe was wrong. It's that clear."

Chiemela Patrick @ChiemelaPatric1 Aurelian Tchouameni is real Madrid's fourth most expensive player Aurelian Tchouameni is real Madrid's fourth most expensive player https://t.co/QVkrnNCJZl

So it's quite clear that the Greek head coach believes that Mbappe continuing his stay at PSG and rejecting a move to Real Madrid in dramatic fashion was the wrong decision on the player's part. Only time will tell whether the PSG forward made the right decision or not, but just like Poyet, Tchouameni also had no doubts about his next club.

Tchouameni mentions having a conversation with Mbappe before his Real Madrid mvoe

While addressing the press for the first time as a Los Blancos player, the 22-year old made it clear that he was delighted to earn a transfer to the 14-time Champions League winners. The French international said, via Mundo Deportivo:

"I was able to choose, but when I knew Madrid were interested I didn't think about it for a minute. I want to make a mark on football and this club is the best decision for me."

He even mentioned having a conversation with Mbappe, who wanted Tchouameni to join him at PSG, but the midfielder had his mind set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Kylian has decided to stay at PSG, he knew I was going to leave Monaco and he wanted to know if I could go to PSG. He understood it and is happy for me." he added.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



“Camavinga told me: you have to join us at Real, come there!”. Tchouaméni: “Kylian Mbappé spoke to me, and asked me if I could come to Paris… but I told him I want to join Real Madrid, my choice was always Madrid - he understood my decision, he’s happy for me”.“Camavinga told me: you have to join us at Real, come there!”. Tchouaméni: “Kylian Mbappé spoke to me, and asked me if I could come to Paris… but I told him I want to join Real Madrid, my choice was always Madrid - he understood my decision, he’s happy for me”. ⚪️ #RealMadrid“Camavinga told me: you have to join us at Real, come there!”.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are in a very strong position as far as their midfield is concerned with a great blend of experience and youth. It appears as if the 2022-23 season will be one of transition as the trio of Casemiro, Toni Kross and Luka Modric help the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Tchouameni and Fede Valverde settle together.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far