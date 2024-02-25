Meet Ailen Cova, Alexis MacAllister’s girlfriend who was accused of running away with Liverpool midfielder by his ex-girlfriend

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is set to play in his first-ever final since arriving in England when his side face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup showpiece today (February 25). The Argentina international has not been one to shy away from big decisions, particularly on matters of the heart with partner Ailen Cova.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Mac Allister helped Argentina win the FIFA World Cup in 2022, starring in the final against France. His then-partner, Camila Mayan was with him throughout the tournament in Qatar, and appeared on the pitch during the trophy celebrations.

Soon after the World Cup final, the midfielder decided on a change in his relationship status with Mayan, breaking up with her. He then moved on to a mutual friend of theirs, Ailen Cova, in what was regarded as a betrayal by Mayan.

Ailen Cova was friends with Camila Mayan before becoming Alexis Mac Allister’s partner in 2023. The couple made their relationship public in May 2023 as they appeared loved-up as Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez got married at Lake Como.

Cova keeps a low profile and much is not known about her, but she spends time in England and her native Argentina. She will be at Wembley Stadium for the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Mac Allister joined the Reds from Brighton last summer for a fee just over £35 million and has become a key player. The 25-year-old has contributed two goals and three assists in 21 league appearances since joining the club.

The former Brighton man has featured thrice in the Carabao Cup this season, and is expected to feature in the final. He was part of the Liverpool side that trounced the Blues 4-1 in the Premier League earlier this month.

Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez doubtful for Liverpool against Chelsea

Liverpool may have to play the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea without three of their key players, who face late tests for the game. The trio of Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah are injured, and could potentially miss out on the game at Wembley.

Assistant manager Pep Lijnders revealed in his press conference ahead of the game that his side will be without several key players. The manager, however, revealed that late fitness tests were required to determine if Salah, Szoboszlai and Nunez would feature.

The Reds have faced Chelsea twice this season, with the first meeting ending in a draw at Stamford Bridge. They defeated the Blues on penalties to win the Carabao Cup in 2022, and will look to repeat the feat.