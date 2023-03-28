Meet Amra Dzeko, the wife of ex-Manchester City star Edin Dzeko and winner of Metropolitan Top Model contest aged just 16

Bosnian frontman Edin Dzeko went down as a hero with Manchester City fans during his time at the club. By his side was his wife Amra, a former Metropolitan Top Model winner.

Amra, 38, is a Bosnian model born in Sarajevo. She met Dzeko, 37, in 2011 when the striker was starting his career at the Etihad. The couple married five years later in January 2016 at a ceremony in Rome.

The couple have three children, Una, 7, Dani, 5, and Dalia, 2, and they introduced a new baby girl named Hana into the family in January this year. The former Manchester City forward regularly uploads pictures of his children to his Instagram account.

Amra is a well-known Bosnian model who made a name for herself aged 16 when she won the French contest Metropolitan Top Model. She boasts 251k followers on Instagram.

Dzeko's partner has gone to have a successful modeling and acting career. She has starred in tv shows CSI: NY and Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23. Amra has also featured in commercials and music videos. The couple are now living in Milan after the veteran frontman left AS Roma to join Inter Milan in 2021. He has bagged 11 goals in 38 games across competitions this season.

Amra gave an interview in January 2022 explaining how her husband always knew he would succeed at the San Siro. She said (via Sempreinter):

“He was excited for the move, but he is a professional. He always believed he could do well, and so it has gone."

She added:

“He only focuses on being a footballer and he enjoys every minute of it, from training to matches. He’s very happy here.”

Dzeko explained why he left Manchester City for Roma in 2016

The Bosnian wanted to leave Manchester City for more game time.

Dzeko was a hit during his time at Manchester City, scoring 72 goals and contributing 38 assists in 189 games. He won the Premier League twice. He also scored in the Cityzens' remarkable 3-2 comeback win over Queens Park Rangers as they clinched the 2011-12 title on the final day of the season.

However, the Bosnian played second fiddle to the likes of Sergio Aguero, a role he was not satisfied with. He left the Etihad permanently in 2016, joining Roma for €11 million. He touched on his departure from City in 2022, saying that he made the right choice (via the Daily Mail):

'I was at the best moment of my career and I didn't want to be on the bench, so I chose Roma. I do not regret it at all, on the contrary."

The striker went on to score 119 goals in 260 games for I Giallorossi before heading to Inter in 2021. He remains a fan favorite among City supporters for the impact he made during his four seasons with the club.

