Meet Djina, incoming Chelsea signing Djorde Petrovic’s wife who was former Miss Serbia and now owns clothing brand

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the signing of goalkeeper Djorde Petrovic and his wife Djina will likely accompany him to England.

The Sun reports that the Blues have sealed a £14 million deal with MLS side New England Revolution for Petrovic. The Serbian goalkeeper will join the Blues and likely become backup to No.1 Robert Sanchez.

His wife, Djina, is a former Miss Serbia and she also took part in Miss Earth in the Phillippines in 2021. The 23-year-old also owns her own clothing brand named 'Fashion Djins'.

The clothing brand's Instagram account has 4,550 followers but her husband's move to Chelsea will likely help increase interest in her. The duo have reportedly been long-term partners, meeting when Djorde played for FK Čukarički in the Serbian SuperLiga.

Djorde Petrovic, 23, joined New England Revolution in 2022 for a mere €909,000. However, they tied the knot prior to the move posting pictures of their special day on Instagram. Djina captioned one romantic post of the couple:

"Forever."

Djina models items from her clothing brand on her Fashion Djins Instagram account. This includes t-shirts, jumpsuits, and other garments. Her own Instagram account currently boasts 24.8 thousand followers but this should rise in no time following her husband's transfer to Chelsea.

Many of the Blues' fanbase will be unfamiliar with Petrovic but they are signing a shot-stopper who has earned a glowing verdict from Brad Friedel. The Premier League legend branded him the best goalkeeper in the MLS. He said:

"He has a wonderful career ahead of him and has been the best goalkeeper in the MLS by a country mile. I've mentioned him to quite a few PL teams!"

Petrovic came second in the voting for the 2022 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. He was named in the MLS All-Star squad that suffered a 5-0 defeat to Arsenal in pre-season, coming off the bench in the second half.

The Serbian shot-stopper has kept 14 clean sheets in 43 MLS matches. He also ranks second for the saves in the MLS since arriving at New England Revolution with 184 to his name.