Meet Federica Schievenin, wife of Liverpool and Chelsea target Nicolo Barella who is seven years older than him and works as sports scientist

Liverpool and Chelsea target Nicolo Barella's wife Federica Schievenin is seven years older than the Inter Milan star. While Barella is 26, Schievenin is 33.

The pair were childhood sweethearts and they tied the knot back in 2018. The wedding ceremony took place at the Royal Villa d'Orri in Sardinia.

Schievenin is a sports scientist by trade. She has three children with Barella and their eldest daughter Rebecca is four years old. Lavinia is two years old and their youngest daughter Matilde is five months old.

Schievnin was reportedly born to wealthy parents in 1990 (according to Soccer Souls). She currently has around 111k followers on her Instagram.

Nicolo Barella, meanwhile, currently plays for Inter Milan and has been an important player for the team that has reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League this season. His form has attracted the interest of Premier League giants like Chelsea and Liverpool.

Gianluca Di Marzio confirmed Liverpool's interest in Nicolo Barella

Nicolo Barella has scored eight goals and has provided nine assists in 45 appearances for Inter Milan this season. His form has attracted Jurgen Klopp's side's interest.

Sky Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio confirmed that the Merseysiders will once again be keeping on eye on Barella as he faces AC Milan in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday, May 10. Di Marzio said (via TeamTalk):

“The other player is Nicolo Barella because I can say Liverpool is looking forward to him. They came here to see him face Lazio. I don’t know if thry will get him, I don’t know if Inter will sell him, but I can say it is one of the most interested clubs looking at Barella."

"It’s normal because Barella is the Italian guy with skills, with the mind, with technical ability, everything. He can play in every league.”

The Reds are keen on reinforcing their midfield in the summer. Hence, they are scouting the market and an in-form Barella has emerged as the club's top transfer target in the summer. The 26-year-old is contracted with Inter until the end of the 2025-26 season and has an estimated market value of €70 million.

Poll : 0 votes