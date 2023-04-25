Meet Italian model Cristina Buccino who previously dated Cristiano Ronaldo and had affair with Bayern Munich star

Cristina Buccino, who was previously associated with Cristiano Ronaldo, recently came to light for her affair with Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez. Hernandez's Spanish wife Amelia Lorente wrote a message on social media for the French full-back.

Buccino is an Italian model and influencer and has around three million followers on her Instagram. While not much information about her personal and private life is known, Buccino has had affairs with former Manchester City full-back Alexander Kolarov, among other celebrities.

Hernandez, who has two children, was recently accused by his wife of having a relationship with the 37-year-old Buccino. Lorente wrote on her Instagram (via El des Marque):

"Now you can stop playing two bands, Lucas Hernandez. I give it to you, Cristina Buccino. Do not forget that you have two children that you do not come to see."

What Cristian Buccino spoke about meeting Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo has had relationships with several high-profile women. Apart from his current partner Georgina Rodriguez, the Portuguese was in a relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk.

Buccino is one of the famed personalities Ronaldo has been associated with. Speaking about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, the Italian model once said (via The Sun):

"I arrived at this place and Cristiano Ronaldo was there. We met, noticed, our eyes met, and then he invited me to dinner, like a gentleman. He is a great guy. What I have to say is that Ronaldo is cool. I've seen him with my naked eye. When you know a person, however, you discover the rest, and Cristiano is a generous guy and a true gentleman who knows how to woo a woman."

Buccino has recently been grabbing the headlines yet again. Apart from her modeling career, she never fails to wow his fans on Instagram, a platform where she has a large following.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes