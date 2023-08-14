Meet Kepa Arrizabalaga’s wife Andrea Martinez who won Miss Universe Spain title and tied the knot with Real Madrid loanee in Marbella

Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga is in the news once again, with the Spaniard securing a loan move to Real Madrid. The 28-year-old goalkeeper has an interesting way of staying in the headlines with his on-field antics. However, Kepa's personal life is another reason behind his popularity.

The former Athletic Bilbao keeper recently tied the knot with the Spanish model Andrea Martinez in June 2023, nine months after announcing his engagement to his partner. Martinez is a former Miss Universe Spain winner, obtaining the title in 2020. She also competed in the subsequent Miss Universe competition but failed to secure a finish in the final Top 21.

The couple held a private ceremony to celebrate their union. Martinez donned a traditional white gown, while Kepa Arrizabalaga chose to wear a classic navy tailcoat suit with a white shirt and navy tie.

The now Real Madrid shot-stopper also invited a few footballing friends of his, including Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Jorginho, and Alvaro Morata. While most of these friendships were consummated at Stamford Bridge, no aforementioned player will be playing for Chelsea in the 2023-24 season.

Andrea Martinez and Kepa Arrizabalaga were first spotted together in early 2022. The duo dated for a reported seven months before the Spanish international popped the question to his partner. Martinez proudly showcases her scientific background on her social media profile, mentioning 'plasmologist' in her bio.

Kepa Arrizabalaga leaves Chelsea to join Real Madrid on loan

With a devastating ACL injury to Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid were forced to search the market for a replacement. The likes of Yassine Bounou and free agent David de Gea were linked with the Spanish giants, but Los Blancos instead opted to procure the services of Kepa Arrizabalaga on a temporary deal.

The loan transfer is due to expire after a year, and no buy clause has been inserted in the deal. While Chelsea fans have reacted in a joyous manner to the news of Arrizabalaga's departure, the Spaniard will return to Stamford Bridge once his loan with Real Madrid expires.

Owing to this unexpected transfer, the Blues are once again in the market to find a replacement for Kepa. Chelsea had recently signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton to provide competition for the Spaniard. With the additional sale of Edouard Mendy to Al-Ahli, the west London outfit will want to sign another goalkeeper before deadline day.