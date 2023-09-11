Meet Luka Vuskovic, the incoming Tottenham signing who stands at 6ft 4in tall despite being aged just 16

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to sign HNK Hajduk Split's prospect, Luka Vuskovic, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. As a result, fans are currently keen to know about the young Croatian defender.

Luka Vuskovic was born on February 24, 2007, in Spilt, Croatia. He started playing football at a young age and he's a product of the Hadjuk Split academy. The 16-year-old central defender is also the youngest player to ever play or score in the UEFA Youth League.

In addition to that, Vuskovic made his unofficial debut for the main team last year in September against Croatian fourth-division side, NK Urania Baška Voda. He later made his official debut for Hajduk Split in a 4-0 loss against Dinamo Zagreb earlier this year in February.

Since then, Luka Vuskovic has made a total of 11 appearances for Hajduk Split across different competitions. Before becoming a part of the main team, he proved his defensive as well as goalscoring prowess for the U-19 team of the Croatian side.

Making 14 appearances for the HNK Hajduk Split U19, Vuskovic scored six goals and also kept six clean sheets. However, he has yet to play a game for the Croatian side since the start of the new season.

Tottenham can complete the signing of Luka Vuskovic before next week

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur is currently the frontrunner in the race to sign Luka Vuskovic as the deal is expected to be completed before next week. European giants such as Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich were also interested in landing the defender.

However, as stated by Fabrizio Romano, Vuskovic has shown his interest in joining the Lilywhites and a deal has already been reached at the club level. Before confirming the signing, the Croat will undergo a medical at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this week.

Despite spending very little time in the Croatian First League, Vuskovic has managed to catch the attention of many big clubs. He has already acquired the on-field intelligence and aerial abilities that are required to become a top defender. In addition to that his 6ft 4in stature also makes him strong and destined to have a positive future.