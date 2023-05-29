Meet Mauricio Pochettino’s son Sebastiano who joins Chelsea support staff in critical role

Mauricio Pochettino's son Sebastiano will be a part of Chelsea's support staff as the Argentine takes over as the club's permanent manager. He will work as a sports scientist and fitness expert at Stamford Bridge.

Sebastiano is a sports scientist and started working with his father at Tottenham Hotspur in 2016. He has a degree in Applied Sports Science from Southampton Solent University.

The 28-year-old has also previously worked with the Argentine coach at Paris Saint-Germain. He earned a master's degree in Integrative Biology of the Adaptations to Exercise for Health and Performance from the Paris-Saclay University.

Sebastiano is well-versed in his language skills as well, speaking English, Spanish, and French. He mostly works on injury prevention and training athletes' conditioning.

Back in 2017, Pochettino insisted that Sebastiano has a good relationship with the Tottenham players and they don't see him as his son. The Argentine said (via Metro):

"He loves Tottenham and all the players because he has a very good relationship with them. But the players don’t see him as my son, he’s Sebastiano and this is the important thing. I know some say, ‘He’s the gaffer’s son’ but the players trust him. Maybe one day he works for me or maybe for another manager, we’ll see."

Whether Mauricio and Sebastiano Pochettino can find success in Chelsea remains to be seen. The Argentine arrives at the club at a turbulent time as the Blues finished 12th in the Premier League season. He has signed a two-year deal with the club with an option to extend it by a year.

Chelsea officials spoke about Mauricio Pochettino's appointment

Chelsea had four managers last season - Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor as interim, and Frank Lampard as the caretaker manager. Hence, the decision of bringing in a new permanent boss was an important step for the club this summer.

Pochettino is a very experienced coach in English football. He averaged 1.89 points per game in the Premier League with Tottenham, helping them compete in two title races.

Speaking about the Argentine's recruitment, the Blues' co-sporting directors said while the announcement process (via Evening Standard):

“Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward. He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate.”

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss will now hope to bring an end to Chelsea's turbulence and help the team achieve a successful 2023-24 campaign.

Poll : 0 votes